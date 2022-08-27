 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDermott to female Bills fans: 'I'm hurt. I understand they're hurt'

Bills Panthers Football

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott looks on against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium on Friday, Aug. 26, 2022.

 Harry Scull Jr./Buffalo News
Bills coach Sean McDermott was asked at the end of his news conference what message he would give to the team's female fans in light of the accusations of gang rape of a minor levied against punter Matt Araiza in a lawsuit.

McDermott paused for a moment and then began.

"It’s not a situation I take lightly," he said. "I'm hurt, I understand they're hurt. It's emotional. It's not easy to hear about some of the things that I've heard about over the last several hours.

"I haven’t slept a lot to be honest with you. This is a game but there are other things that are more important than this."

An attorney for Araiza has denied the rape allegations. 

In a statement released during Friday's preseason game, Araiza said: “The facts of the incident are not what they are portrayed in the lawsuit or in the press. I look forward to quickly setting the record straight.”

