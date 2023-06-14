Stefon Diggs was with his Buffalo Bills teammates Wednesday on Day 2 of the team's mandatory minicamp.
Diggs' appearance at least turns down the temperature and speculation on a rift between the wide receiver and the organization.
Diggs was in a helmet and jersey during the portion open to reporters. He participated fully in individual drills and wide receiver position drills. He watched with teammates from the sideline on all 11-on-11 full-team segments.
Coach Sean McDermott addressed reporters after practice and said he wanted to "provide better clarity for all."
"There’s a lot of things out there that aren’t accurate," McDermott said. "Let me be clear. Stef did everything he was asked to do. He was here Monday and executed his physical on time. He reported yesterday, Tuesday, and reported for meetings at which time we had good conversation. Great communication. We got to a point yesterday where we felt we all needed a break, we needed some space. I gave Stef permission to get some space and head out and then picked up those conversations after practice. It was not Stef leaving unexcused. He was excused by me. Those conversations have got us to what I think and I believe is a great spot."
He said he feels like the situation is resolved, without providing specifics.
"We all want the same thing," the coach said. "We all want to win and I feel confident that we are in a good place and it's resolved."
When asked why he used the term "very concerned" in discussing Diggs on Tuesday, McDermott said, “Whenever a player has something going on, or misses — not misses but, he’s not here — for some reason I am concerned. That’s my sentiment with any player, in particular a player as important to us as Stef. So I get concerned when players miss for reasons off the field, for reasons on the field, whether it be they’re injured or whatever it is, that’s just how I am. So when I say very concerned, I’m very concerned because of the situation with one of our players and it was something we needed to work through.”
McDermott said Diggs did not take part in team drills Wednesday because they are “ramping him up,” after not participating in OTAs. He also said Diggs is in “great shape.”
He’s here. 😁#GoBills | #BillsMafia pic.twitter.com/dMbkdV5Gh2— Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) June 14, 2023
Diggs was at One Bills Drive on Monday and Tuesday, but left before the start of practice Tuesday, though his agent disputed that timeline in a message to the Associated Press.
McDermott said Tuesday he was “very concerned” about Diggs’ absence but refused to answer any other questions or provide details about the situation before the Bills hit the practice field.
Then, just as the Bills took the field for a 12:15 p.m. practice, Diggs’ agent, Adisa Bakari, told ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the receiver is in Buffalo, took his physical Monday and had met with General Manager Brandon Beane and McDermott over the past two days and “will be there for the entirety of the minicamp.” The Bills later clarified that Diggs was at the team facility Monday and Tuesday.
Bakari later told NFL Media the situation was on its way to being resolved and confirmed the issue is not contract related. He described it as an “in house” issue.
“I know, internally, we’re working on some things – not football related,” quarterback Josh Allen said Tuesday after practice. “But, Stef, he’s my guy. I (expletive) love him. He’s a brother of mine. This does not work, what we’re doing here, without him. We wish he was in here today and was out there on the field with us and that’s not the case, but I’ve got his back no matter what. I’ve got no doubt that we will figure out what’s going on. I love him. I can’t stress that enough."