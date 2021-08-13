McDermott praises Singletary, Fromm, pass rush after 16-15 victory in Detroit

Here are highlights from Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott's postgame news conference after the team's 16-15 victory over the Detroit Lions.

On Jake Fromm: "We have a number of guys around the league that this is their first game action in a year and a half or so. Great to see Jake get out there and execute and connect with Speedy (Marquez Stevenson on a long pass). Great to pull out the win, too. ... The thing with Jake is, he’s been there before … He’s been in big games before in those moments and he doesn’t seem to be fazed by those moments.

On the pass rush: "That’s what we want to see. We want to improve our pass rush. We were very intentional about that. Good to see particularly against a guy that was picked high on the other side. I’m interested to look at the film and see who else stepped up … Our D-line coaches know it’s never enough. I’ve worked with Eric for a number of years and he knows it’s never enough.

On Devin Singletary: "I was impressed by the way he ran. He made some guys miss. We had 90 yards rushing in the first half, so I was pleased to see that."