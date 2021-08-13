McDermott praises Singletary, Fromm, pass rush after 16-15 victory in Detroit

Here are highlights from Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott's postgame news conference after the team's 16-15 victory over the Detroit Lions.
On Jake Fromm: "We have a number of guys around the league that this is their first game action in a year and a half or so. Great to see Jake get out there and execute and connect with Speedy (Marquez Stevenson on a long pass). Great to pull out the win, too. ... The thing with Jake is, he’s been there before … He’s been in big games before in those moments and he doesn’t seem to be fazed by those moments.
On the pass rush: "That’s what we want to see. We want to improve our pass rush. We were very intentional about that. Good to see particularly against a guy that was picked high on the other side. I’m interested to look at the film and see who else stepped up … Our D-line coaches know it’s never enough. I’ve worked with Eric for a number of years and he knows it’s never enough.
On Devin Singletary: "I was impressed by the way he ran. He made some guys miss. We had 90 yards rushing in the first half, so I was pleased to see that."
On who sat out: "We all have to earn our spots. They know that. Separate of that, but a factor in this decision was, we only have three of these games to evaluate players that we don't know that much about. I felt like it would be irresponsible of me for us to not take a good look at the back half of our roster … That big cut is coming after the third game, that’s two games from now."
On Tyler Bass' game-winner: "I couldn’t have scripted it any better. ... That’s great experience for Tyler and Matt and that relationship is new and Reid’s been around."
On Tommy Sweeney: "Tommy is a very resilient young man. His teammates have seen it over the course of the year. What Jake went through last year, I don’t think a lot of people understand what type of role he had. To come out here like Tommy and have success just shows a lot of good comes when you work hard, keep your head down."
On his message to Efe Obada after penalty: "Stay aggressive and reset. It's very easy to get carried away with what just happened. Mentally, you have to reset. That’s what your teammates need from you, to get back and get ready for the next play."