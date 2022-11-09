McDermott on Josh Allen injury: 'We'll see how he does and use common sense'

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen is "day to day" with an elbow injury, coach Sean McDermott said Wednesday.

"And the next question is, 'is he going to play?' We'll see," McDermott said.

McDermott then said he won't get into the medical report, Allen's status said he wouldn't answer additional questions about Allen, but the additional questions came.

"We will see how he does and will use common sense, and obviously we factor a lot of things into it, medical report being one of them and our doctors wisdom and knowledge," McDermott said.

Allen will not practice Wednesday. McDermott would not say whether Allen has thrown a ball since Sunday's game.

When asked if Allen has sought second opinions, McDermott said, "I don't think it's fair for me to get into all that, the weeds on the second opinion."

He reiterated that Allen wants to be on the field with his teammates. "You guys know Josh," McDermott said. "He's as competitive as there is. ... Loves to play the game. We'll see where it goes."

McDermott also noted when asked if Allen had avoided a serious injury, "Injuries with all these other guys as well that are day to day, they could always be worse, right? So take it with a grain of salt just in terms of, yeah, things could always be worse. Right? So, you know, we'll just again, see where it goes."

As he did Monday, McDermott expressed full confidence in backup Case Keenum, "This is not Case's first day with us, nor is this process new to Case."

Video of the play where Josh Allen suffered his elbow injury. Happened on Buffalo’s final drive on Sunday: pic.twitter.com/RrPT2iVYfD — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 7, 2022

Allen was injured on his third-to-last play of the game in the Bills' 20-17 loss Sunday. Jets defensive end Bryce Huff strip-sacked Allen, flinging Allen's throwing arm backward in the process. Allen brought his arm forward as the ball popped out.

He was shaking his right arm after the play and briefly held it. Allen stayed on the field and was able to throw for each of the last two plays.

"There's some slight pain, but we'll get through it," Allen said Sunday after the game.

Allen missed four games his rookie season, 2018, with a sprained UCL in the same elbow. The injury did not require surgery.

"I think you always learn from experience. And history is a great teacher," McDermott said. "I think there's some things you can learn from not specific necessarily to the injury, but just overall how a player handles things and how they respond to the bumps and bruises of the game from time to time."

His final throw Sunday traveled 69.3 yards in the air, per Next Gen Stats, making it the longest pass attempt over the last six seasons. It was accurate, too, but wide receiver Gabe Davis was unable to make the catch. He finished Sunday 18 of 34, throwing for 205 yards with two interceptions.

The Bills (6-2) host the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) on Sunday at Highmark Stadium.