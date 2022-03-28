McDermott on '13 seconds' explanation: 'Taking the high road is the right approach'

Asked at the combine about how fans wanted to know more, he said, “I'm human, just like the rest of our staff is human and everybody out there. It's been tough. When you look at it, it's been disappointing, particularly the last part of the game. It's an area, those 13 seconds in particular, that we pride ourselves in being detailed and prepared. It's an area of situational football practiced almost daily here. It's typically handled very well. It's something that we all have to face. We're not going to run from it, and (we’ll) learn from it.