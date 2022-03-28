McDermott on '13 seconds' explanation: 'Taking the high road is the right approach'

Sean McDermott says he understands. He knows at least some fans want to know more about the dreaded "13 seconds" that ended the Bills' season in the playoffs in Kansas City.
Consistent with how he has handled questions since the end of the season, McDermott wanted to look forward at the owners meetings Monday morning in Palm Beach.
"What happens after the game ... I know there are still some people who want to know more, right? Some fans want to know more," he told reporters. "My job is to get our team ready to win the next game and right now that next game is this coming season. Right now, we just have to be a little bit patient.
"I’ve addressed what I did after the game and the way I did it, which I felt was in a professional manner and how I do business in terms of not going into great detail and things like that. Taking the high road is the right approach and getting our team ready to win the next game."
Sean McDermott understands why some still want questions answered from '13 seconds'But he's not looking back as #Bills are set to begin workouts in a few weeks."I've addressed what I did after the game in the way I did it, which I felt like was in a professional manner." pic.twitter.com/zXoPsXdNGU— Jon Scott (@JonScottTV) March 28, 2022
McDermott has consistently used "execution" as a sort of catchall phrase for what went wrong. He didn't use it again Monday, though he did at the scouting combine last month.
Asked at the combine about how fans wanted to know more, he said, “I'm human, just like the rest of our staff is human and everybody out there. It's been tough. When you look at it, it's been disappointing, particularly the last part of the game. It's an area, those 13 seconds in particular, that we pride ourselves in being detailed and prepared. It's an area of situational football practiced almost daily here. It's typically handled very well. It's something that we all have to face. We're not going to run from it, and (we’ll) learn from it.