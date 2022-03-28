 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDermott on '13 seconds' explanation: 'Taking the high road is the right approach'
McDermott on '13 seconds' explanation: 'Taking the high road is the right approach'

  • Updated
Bills press op at stadium

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott speaks at Highmark Stadium meeting the media on Thursday, March 17, 2022.

 Robert Kirkham

Sean McDermott says he understands. He knows at least some fans want to know more about the dreaded "13 seconds" that ended the Bills' season in the playoffs in Kansas City. 

Consistent with how he has handled questions since the end of the season, McDermott wanted to look forward at the owners meetings Monday morning in Palm Beach.

"What happens after the game ... I know there are still some people who want to know more, right? Some fans want to know more," he told reporters. "My job is to get our team ready to win the next game and right now that next game is this coming season. Right now, we just have to be a little bit patient.

"I’ve addressed what I did after the game and the way I did it, which I felt was in a professional manner and how I do business in terms of not going into great detail and things like that. Taking the high road is the right approach and getting our team ready to win the next game."

McDermott has consistently used "execution" as a sort of catchall phrase for what went wrong. He didn't use it again Monday, though he did at the scouting combine last month. 

Asked at the combine about how fans wanted to know more, he said, “I'm human, just like the rest of our staff is human and everybody out there. It's been tough. When you look at it, it's been disappointing, particularly the last part of the game. It's an area, those 13 seconds in particular, that we pride ourselves in being detailed and prepared. It's an area of situational football practiced almost daily here. It's typically handled very well. It's something that we all have to face. We're not going to run from it, and (we’ll) learn from it.

“Hopefully, one day as we look back, one day, it'll be a part of our story and we'll be accomplishing the goals that we have as an organization. … Somewhere along the lines, that'll help us. Right now, it's hard, but I'm extremely proud of this team. I'm extremely proud of what we have accomplished. And I believe that we're going to face it and learn from it."
