McDermott: Dion Dawkins has 'a long road here' after returning from Covid-19 list

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said left tackle Dion Dawkins will continue to "ease back into things" after he missed the first few weeks of training camp on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.

Dawkins was at the practice facility last week and activated to the roster Thursday. He did not play Friday against the Detroit Lions.

"He’s not close to where he needs to be to play and help us," McDermott said Sunday. "He’s got a long road here. He’s going to control what he can control and so are we. He's going to continue to work hard to get himself back. This is Week 4 of training camp, so he’s missed a lot of time."

Without Dawkins, rookie Spencer Brown got some time.

"That’s the benefit of Dion not being here and Spencer getting the reps," McDermott said. "Those reps are valuable. I thought Spencer did a really good job in the game the other day."

Speaking of the offensive line, veteran Bobby Hart was a target of fans' ire during the game.

"He’s got some snaps under his belt and I appreciate the way he approached it," McDermott said. "He played into the fourth quarter the other night. He seems to be working on his game and he’s here early most mornings and I appreciate that."