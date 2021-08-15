McDermott: Dion Dawkins has 'a long road here' after returning from Covid-19 list

Buffalo Bills coach Sean McDermott said left tackle Dion Dawkins will continue to "ease back into things" after he missed the first few weeks of training camp on the Reserve/Covid-19 list.
Dawkins was at the practice facility last week and activated to the roster Thursday. He did not play Friday against the Detroit Lions.
Fromm was understandably anxious to get into Friday’s game, but adopted a mentality from a different sport as he awaited the call.
"He’s not close to where he needs to be to play and help us," McDermott said Sunday. "He’s got a long road here. He’s going to control what he can control and so are we. He's going to continue to work hard to get himself back. This is Week 4 of training camp, so he’s missed a lot of time."
Without Dawkins, rookie Spencer Brown got some time.
"That’s the benefit of Dion not being here and Spencer getting the reps," McDermott said. "Those reps are valuable. I thought Spencer did a really good job in the game the other day."
Speaking of the offensive line, veteran Bobby Hart was a target of fans' ire during the game.
"He’s got some snaps under his belt and I appreciate the way he approached it," McDermott said. "He played into the fourth quarter the other night. He seems to be working on his game and he’s here early most mornings and I appreciate that."
This year, the team's linemen are wearing Guardian Caps, a soft-shell helmet cover designed to reduce impact, during practice.
Injury updates
McDermott said wide receiver Stefon Diggs will "try to get some work in this week" as he battles an injured knee. McDermott said he did not have indication that the injury would continue into the regular season. Diggs will not practice Sunday.
Wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins injured a knee against the Lions and McDermott said, "It's still kind of early in seeing how he bounces back with the swelling."
Running back Zack Moss is expected to work on the sidelines Sunday.
"We’ll try to get him back for the Chicago game," McDermott said. "He’s got a ways to go here. This will be a key two, three days."
Roster moves
The Bills released five players Sunday to trim the roster to 86 in advance of Tuesday's initial cuts.
The group is offensive linemen Marquell Harrell, Caleb Benenoch, Syrus Tuitele, defensive lineman Eli Ankou and linebacker Mike Bell.
Harrell, Benenoch and Tuitele did not play in the preseason opener against Detroit. Harrell and Benenoch were recent signees who became expendable when Ike Boettger and Dion Dawkins were reinstated from the Reserve/Covid-19 list.
Bell played and noted it was his first game in 972 days. He had a sack late in the game.
The Bills were Ankou's seventh team since he joined the league as an undrafted free agent in 2017. He signed in late June.
"It's always hard to make those decisions even when it’s the first five," McDermott said. "People's livelihoods are involved and careers involved. All those guys are good football players and good people."