McDermott: Bills taking things 'one hour at a time' with QB Josh Allen's injury

Bills quarterback Josh Allen remains "day to day" – and even "one hour at a time" – with an elbow injury, coach Sean McDermott told WGR on Friday.

McDermott said that Allen could practice Friday, ahead of Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings.

“We’re gonna see how the lead-in to practice goes,” McDermott said. The Bills are scheduled to practice indoors at 11:45 a.m.

Allen has not practiced Wednesday or Thursday because of the elbow injury suffered late in the loss to the New York Jets. If Allen cannot play, Case Keenum will start.

“At the end of the day, Josh needs to be Josh if he’s able to play," McDermott said. "And Case needs to be Case.”

Defensive tackle Greg Rousseau (ankle) and safety Jordan Poyer (elbow) have both been ruled out against the Vikings, McDermott said. He noted that he considered Poyer as "day to day." Rousseau was described earlier in the week as "week to week."

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds (groin/heel) and cornerbacks Kaiir Elam (ankle) and Tre'Davious White (knee) will have their status determined by how they perform in Friday's practice.

Linebacker Matt Milano is a good place, McDermott said, and should be able to play. He missed last week's game with an oblique injury.

