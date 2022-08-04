 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
McDermott: Bills safety Jordan Poyer out 'some days here, maybe a week or two'

Buffalo Bills Training Camp

Buffalo Bills player Jordan Poyer makes a catch last week in training camp.

There is no "set timetable" for the return of Bills All-Pro safety Jordan Poyer from an elbow injury suffered in training camp Tuesday, coach Sean McDermott told reporters Thursday. 

"It will be some days here, maybe a week or two," McDermott said. 

As for whether Poyer is expected to be available for the season opener against the Rams, McDermott said, "We'll see," mainly from not having a set timeline either way.

McDermott said he’s “not overly concerned” on Poyer and fellow safety Micah Hyde missing time during camp in terms of getting reps. 

Wide receiver Marquez Stevenson, who injured a foot Tuesday, also will not practice and is likely to be out for "weeks," McDermott said. 

In other injury news, offensive lineman Ryan Bates should be on the field Thursday. McDermott said Rodger Saffold (ribs) is making progress and he expects Spencer Brown (back) to see an increasing workload.

Defensive tackle Tim Settle is also to practice in some capacity after missing some time with soreness. 

