WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Back at the college that shaped him in so many ways and started his coaching journey, Sean McDermott wanted to show his three kids everything about William & Mary. The football stadium. The fraternity house. The dining hall. The next-to-campus hangout. All of it.

McDermott’s W&M Athletics Hall of Fame induction weekend celebrated his playing career from 1993-97.

And yes, it was meaningful to him to meet up with teammates he hadn’t seen in 20 years. And yes, it was gratifying to join the likes of Mark Kelso (1996), former coach Marv Levy (’97) and Steve Christie (2001) as members with Bills ties. But during his induction speech Friday night and during media interviews Saturday afternoon, it all came back to son Gavin (age 12) and daughters Maddie (14) and Kelly (7) and showing them where he came from and who helped mold him.

Where he came from: A walk-on who started his college career on a half-scholarship and eventually rose to starting safety and a team captain.

Who helped mold him: So many coaches and teammates, their influence serving as bricks on the figurative foundation poured by McDermott’s parents in suburban Philadelphia.

Kids, this was where dad lived – the Kappa Sigma house. This was where dad played – Zable Stadium. This was where he and his teammates retired to after workouts and games – Paul’s Deli on Scotland Street. And, as a bonus, this was dad’s nickname – “McDaddy.”

“One of the best experiences a young man could ask for,” McDermott said. “To me, the advantage William & Mary students have is that this is not a place where things are handed out. You have to earn every inch of what you earn here on campus and when you get into the workplace, even though you don’t have the experience right away, you can lean on the intangibles that you grew and grew and grew when you were on campus.”

Walk-on to captain

McDermott had to show the kids the stadium and practice fields.

His football home for five years as a player and one as a graduate assistant coach, the stadium has changed over the years, modernized with a large press box that includes premium seating. But those fields? Pretty much the same, two 100-yard fields that run parallel with each other. That was where the Sean Standard was established after the example set by upperclassmen and coach Jimmye Laycock and his staff.

McDermott had three options as a high school senior: Accept an appointment to the United States Military Academy, wrestle at Virginia or walk on to play football at William & Mary. Philadelphia was the recruiting area for Zgib Kepa, William & Mary’s offensive coordinator from 1984-2013. Kepa knew McDermott had the grades to get into school, but was he an FCS (then Division I-AA) football player?

“I went by the school and said, ‘OK, what’s wrong with this picture?’ ” Kepa said. “He was about my height. He weighed less than me. I’m thinking, ‘This is going to be a hard sell – Laycock may throw me out the door.’ But then I watched his video and he was taking quarterback sneaks for 20 yards.”

McDermott and his dad, Rich, drove down and back for a one-day recruiting visit, escorted around campus and town by Kepa. Over just a few hours, McDermott was smitten with the school and program, even if they were offering only a half scholarship.

Late in the day, McDermott stopped at the Crestar Bank on Richmond Road, tossed a quarter in the pay phone and called the wrestling coaches at Virginia to break the news. He was going to play football … as a preferred walk-on.

“I just felt like this was the spot for me,” he said.

McDermott redshirted in 1993 and was issued No. 83.

“A little humbling, a little embarrassing maybe,” he said. “But that was one of the many things that motivated me to become the player I became years later. I used that as a chip-on-my-shoulder-type of moment.”

McDermott’s mindset was clear: Walk-on or not, he would make it.

“He took a shot on himself,” said Kepa, now the defensive line coach at Division III Christopher Newport in Newport News, Va. “But he had his plan. You could see he was going to make it work because he was driven.”

Former quarterback Todd Durkin finished his playing career in 1993, stayed another year to earn his teaching credentials and befriended McDermott through Kappa Sigma and the Fellowship of Christian Athletes group that met every Thursday. He called the young McDermott, “uber-focused. That’s how he was wired and is wired.”

The focus allowed McDermott to earn a full scholarship after his redshirt year. Laycock called him into his office to give him the good news and “pretty vividly remember he got very emotional about it because of how much it meant to him to be recognized as being successful.”

“I felt like I had earned it to that point and showed the coaches I could do it,” McDermott told The Buffalo News during an interview after his news conference. “But it just meant the world to me because it was good to get that affirmation from them that they believed in me and they thought there was a future for me here.”

McDermott was a part of a full-circle moment during his trip to campus. Tribe coach Mike London asked McDermott to inform long snapper Nick Levy he was now on scholarship. Captured on video, Levy was mobbed by his teammates as McDermott – smiling widely – got out of their way.

Once he was on scholarship, McDermott would play 46 games (26 starts) and finish his career with 322 tackles, 20 pass break-ups (four interceptions), three forced fumbles and six fumble recoveries. In practice, even as a freshman, he would chirp at Durkin and the other quarterbacks, challenging them to throw in his direction.

Even early in his career, teammates recognized his football smarts – Durkin called him, “a Pennsylvania, blue-collar, hard-nosed player. He flew around. Absolutely smart. And he had fun. He played football the way we all love to play it.” As McDermott gained more experience, he earned the trust of the coaches to make the pre-snap checks for the secondary.

“He was like a coach in the secondary; we knew he would put us in the right position,” said Laycock, who retired in 2018 with a career record of 249-194-2. “His first time playing, you look at him and say, ‘Well, not that big, not that fast,’ and then he makes 100 tackles and is all over the place. We said, ‘We’re not really smart coaches, but we better play this guy.’ He kept on making plays. He earned everything he got.”

McDermott earned the McDaddy nickname from position coach Russ Huesman, who was promoted to defensive coordinator in 1996 and is now the coach at Richmond. The nickname has stuck … and will stick. How can it not? Some monikers are just right.

“It was ‘McDaddy’ and it was ‘McDirty’ and it was ‘Law Dog’ from the ‘Tombstone’ movie with Wyatt Earp that came out around that time,” McDermott said. “A couple of nicknames the guys used, I heard this weekend. It’s funny how, when they say it, my head turned. Sometimes, guys in Buffalo, even the players, will get wind of it through social media, use it, and get a good laugh out of it.”

McDermott’s coaching career started a few months after his playing career ended. His finance degree in hand, he called the graduate assistant season as a “cherry-on-top moment for me – it was my first introduction to coaching albeit my dad was a coach. It was a wake-up call for me fresh out of college and trying to do it here, where I’m used to living the student life and being a football player – all of a sudden, you have to coach players who just a year ago I played with.”

McDermott moved onto the Philadelphia Eagles in 1999 and has been in the NFL ever since.

’Special, humbling’ weekend

McDermott had to show the kids the dining hall, fraternity house and Paul’s Deli. He even led his family on the route he would walk to and from football practice.

“We would leave the locker room, go across the field and walk to the fraternity house where I lived and then the dining commons and I basically wore a path basically and that’s what you do as an athlete because you’re routine-based,” he said.

Paul’s Deli is a Williamsburg treasure. Players would grind through two-hour workouts in the weight room and then dash across the street to Paul’s for a Hot Holly – roast beef, turkey, bacon, cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles and dressed up with mayonnaise.

At Paul’s on Friday night, as McDermott was being inducted to hall at the nearby Sadler Center (the ceremony was closed to the media), Kepa held court, giving The News a tour of the picture-filled walls. One frame is a picture of McDermott with Laycock, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin (a W&M alum who worked at Paul’s). Nearby is a black-and-white photo of Levy. On another wall are autographed jerseys of W&M alumni, including Kelso and Christie.

“The three places were the weight room, fraternity house and Paul’s,” Durkin said. “It was about the only deli in town back in the 1990s and it was our place to hang out. When you got a Hot Holly sandwich and were hanging with your teammates after a workout, life was good.”

Before the induction ceremony, several of McDermott’s teammates stopped by Paul’s for a quick visit, including former cornerback Ron Harrison.

“This place is legendary,” Harrison said. “This was post-practice, postgame, post-two-a-days, post-workout – it was post-everything. This is all we had. We would be here with our families after games. Our families would go home and we would come back. Paul’s was home base.”

McDermott stopped by Paul’s after the induction ceremony.

“If there wasn’t a fraternity party we were attending, we would be at the deli and it was just a popular hangout,” he said. “Pretty good tradition.”

The stops McDermott made over the weekend made for a pretty good visit. His kids being there to join him made it a great visit. He wanted to use his induction speech as a mission statement of sorts.

“The bottom line was being thankful and grateful for being a part of the William & Mary community,” he said. “My message overall was to my kids more than anything – if you set your mind to something, you’ll achieve it. I just think that’s huge.

“(The weekend was) special and humbling in a lot of ways. Years ago, I was just trying to get playing time and to think now I’m able to be in the hall of fame and all the things you go through on campus and the challenges and trying to get a scholarship. Just years and years of hard work and dedication and those are lessons that I can now share with my kids.”