Matt Milano, Tre'Davious White inactive for Bills against Jets

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – The Buffalo Bills are once again dealing with some significant injury issues.

Star linebacker Matt Milano will not play Sunday against the New York Jets. Milano suffered an oblique injury last week against the Green Bay Packers. He did not practice Wednesday or Thursday, and then was limited Friday before being listed as questionable on the final injury report.

Rookie Terrel Bernard is expected to start in Milano's place alongside Tremaine Edmunds. Bernard, a third-round pick from Baylor, has played 42 defensive snaps (9.5% of the team total), with all but one coming late in blowout victories against Tennessee and Pittsburgh. He has played on special teams in each game.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Milano is joined on the inactive list by safety Jordan Poyer, who was declared out Friday because of an elbow injury. He did not practice all week.

Cornerback Tre'Davious White, who was activated to the 53-man roster this week, is also inactive for the Bills. White was not on the Bills' injury report, but is still ramping up following knee surgery to repair a torn ACL. It's possible the Bills decided to play it safe with White in part because of the turf at MetLife Stadium, which has been questioned by coaches and players in the past for being particularly unforgiving.

Starting right tackle Spencer Brown will miss his second straight game because of an ankle injury. Brown practiced on a limited basis all week.

Tight end Tommy Sweeney is the team's other inactive player.