Matt Milano named as injury replacement for Pro Bowl

  • Updated
Tennessee Titans at Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano celebrates after scoring a touchdown from an interception during the Bills home opener against the Tennessee Titans at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park Sept. 19, 2022.

 Joseph Cooke/Buffalo News
Another accolade rolled in Friday for Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano.

The sixth-year veteran was named to the Pro Bowl as a replacement for Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who is unable to participate due to injury.

Milano last week was named first-team Associated Press All-Pro for the first time in his career. He also was an All-AFC pick by the Pro Football Writers of America. It's the first Pro Bowl appearance for him.

The Pro Bowl this year will be held in Las Vegas and consist of various skills competitions starting Feb. 2 and culminating with a flag football game on Feb. 5.

Milano is scheduled to join Bills teammates Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs, Jordan Poyer and Mitch Morse at the Pro Bowl. Milano was a first alternate in the voting, which combines ballots from players, coaches and fans. Off-the-ball linebackers like Milano are at a bit of a disadvantage in the voting because while six linebackers are voted to the roster in each conference, four of them were edge rushers in their defense this year and only two played off the ball. 

Milano finished the regular season with 99 tackles (second most on the team), a team-high 12 tackles for loss and 11 passes defensed (second most on the team).

Bills/NFL writer

Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years.

