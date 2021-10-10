 Skip to main content
Matt Milano inactive for Bills against Chiefs
Bills Texans first (copy)

Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) will miss Sunday's game against Kansas City.

 Harry Scull Jr.

KANSAS CITY – The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their key defensive players Sunday night against the Chiefs.

Linebacker Matt Milano was declared inactive about 90 minutes before kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium. Milano was questionable coming into the game because of a hamstring injury suffered in the Week 4 win over Houston.

A.J. Klein is expected to start in Milano's absence.

Also inactive for the Bills are a pair of defensive tackles – Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler Jr. Defensive lineman Efe Obada is active for the first time since Week 1.

Other inactives for the Bills are running back Matt Breida and offensive tackle Tommy Doyle.

