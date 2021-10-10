Matt Milano inactive for Bills against Chiefs

KANSAS CITY – The Buffalo Bills will be without one of their key defensive players Sunday night against the Chiefs.
Linebacker Matt Milano was declared inactive about 90 minutes before kickoff at Arrowhead Stadium. Milano was questionable coming into the game because of a hamstring injury suffered in the Week 4 win over Houston.
Support Local Journalism
A.J. Klein is expected to start in Milano's absence.
Also inactive for the Bills are a pair of defensive tackles – Harrison Phillips and Vernon Butler Jr. Defensive lineman Efe Obada is active for the first time since Week 1.
Other inactives for the Bills are running back Matt Breida and offensive tackle Tommy Doyle.
Tags
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
Jay Skurski
News Sports Reporter
I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.