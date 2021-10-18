 Skip to main content
Matt Milano active, A.J. Epenesa out for Bills against Titans
Bills defensive end A.J. Epenesa had a big game in Week 2, but will be inactive Monday night against Tennessee.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

NASHVILLE – The Buffalo Bills are shaking up their rotation along the defensive line. 

The team made A.J. Epenesa inactive for Monday night's game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium, the first time this season the second-year defensive end has sat for a game. 

Epenesa, 23, totaled eight pressures in the Bills' Week 2 win at Miami, but has made just four total since that time. Rookie second-round draft pick Boogie Basham and veteran defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr. are also inactive for the Bills against Tennessee.

Running back Matt Breida and offensive tackle Tommy Doyle are also inactive for the Bills.

Linebacker Matt Milano, who missed the Week 5 win over Kansas City with a hamstring injury, is active.

