Matt Haack, Bills forget past punting woes ahead of frigid wild-card game

“Even with the snap, the snap and the drop with the wind and how significant the wind was, the wind can move the snap, and it can move even the drop,” McDermott said Monday. “So those were tough conditions to punt in for Matt. But I'm super proud of how he worked through it.”

Haack had a streak of short punts in the second quarter, including a 21-yard punt immediately after offsetting penalties erased a 28-yard punt. His next attempt after that went 22 yards before bouncing out of bounds.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The shortest of the day, though, was a seven-yard punt in the third quarter, which could have been a lot worse. After bobbling a snap that seemed off, Haack was able to recover the ball, scramble left and still get a punt off, though with Jets players in his face. While maintaining responsibility for the play, he did note the wind was a factor, catching what was a clean snap coming out.

Erik Brady: Weather was a factor too in only other Bills-Patriots postseason meeting “The snow-covered gridiron reduced the effectiveness of the power running of (Cookie) Gilchrist,” The New York Times said in its report, “but did not seem to hamper Ron Burton or Larry Garron,” the Patriots’ running backs.