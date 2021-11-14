Matt Breida helps Buffalo Bills get back on the run

“I thought Brian Daboll called a great game,” McDermott said. “I really did. Changed the look enough and changed the profile of the offense and I thought that was well executed and good to get stuff going there and he gives us a ton of energy.”

It was creative, too. Wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie scored on an eight-yard jet sweep, and Emmanuel Sanders even picked up 24 yards on the ground the play before to start the third quarter. Backup offensive lineman Ryan Bates was used to provide different formations, reporting as eligible seven times.

The Bills say often they don’t care how they get things done, as long as they win. Breida says that mindset helped him through being inactive the last six games.

“It’s extremely hard, but honestly, with this team, it makes it kind of easy,” Breida said. “We’re not worried about touchdowns or stats or nothing like that. We’re worried about winning. We’ve have a guy like Josh leading every day that makes it easy to come to work. Of course you want to be up every week, but at the end of the day, you have to do what’s best for the team.”