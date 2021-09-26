Matt Breida headlines Bills' list of inactive players against Washington

The Buffalo Bills are tweaking their game-day lineup in Week 3.
Running back Matt Breida, who played in the team's first two games, will be a healthy inactive Sunday at Highmark Stadium against the Washington Football Team.
Breida played just two offensive snaps in the Bills' Week 2 win at Miami. With Breida inactive, the Bills will go with running backs Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Taiwan Jones.
The Bills' other inactives are the same as last week: Rookie offensive tackle Tommy Doyle and defensive linemen Efe Obada, Harrison Phillips and Boogie Basham.
Linebacker Andre Smith is active for the first time.
