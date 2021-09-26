 Skip to main content
Matt Breida headlines Bills' list of inactive players against Washington
Matt Breida headlines Bills' list of inactive players against Washington

Brieda from the backfield (copy)

Bills running back Matt Breida (22) will be inactive for the first time this season Sunday against Washington.

 Harry Scull Jr.

The Buffalo Bills are tweaking their game-day lineup in Week 3.

Running back Matt Breida, who played in the team's first two games, will be a healthy inactive Sunday at Highmark Stadium against the Washington Football Team.

Breida played just two offensive snaps in the Bills' Week 2 win at Miami. With Breida inactive, the Bills will go with running backs Devin Singletary, Zack Moss and Taiwan Jones.

The Bills' other inactives are the same as last week: Rookie offensive tackle Tommy Doyle and defensive linemen Efe Obada, Harrison Phillips and Boogie Basham. 

Linebacker Andre Smith is active for the first time.

