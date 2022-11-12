Matt Barkley stays on Bills' practice squad, meaning Josh Allen will dress vs. Vikings

The Buffalo Bills did not elevate quarterback Matt Barkley from the practice squad Saturday, meaning Josh Allen and Case Keenum are the only quarterbacks on the 53-man roster.

Allen is listed as questionable with an elbow injury suffered against the New York Jets and took part in practice on a limited basis Friday, his first practice action of the week. That must have been enough for the Bills to feel confident that Allen could play Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium.

Coach Sean McDermott said before practice that Allen remained day to day, but was more like hour by hour as the team determined his status. Whether Allen starts or dresses as Keenum's backup remains to be seen. However, it appears as though Allen will play.

The Bills also elevated running back Duke Johnson and cornerback Xavier Rhodes.

Rookie cornerback Kaiir Elam is listed as doubtful, and Tre'Davious White has not played this season, but could be active for the first time. He was activated off the physically unable to perform list last week, but did not dress against the Jets.

Johnson is elevated for the first time as a member of the Bills. He could potentially be an option to return punts while newcomer Nyheim Hines is more focused on offense. Hines returned one punt last week in his Bills debut, but was only on the field for a handful of snaps on offense and did not have a rushing attempt or reception.