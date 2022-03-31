Matt Barkley excited to return to Bills and to talk cryptocurrency on new podcast

Not long after Miller agreed to come to Buffalo, Barkley ended up getting recruited too, with Bills General Manager Brandon Beane reaching out and to bring back Barkley, who played in Buffalo from 2018 to 2020.

His familiarity with the Bills’ offense and his strong relationship with Allen were big factors for Beane. Barkley has seen Allen grow since his rookie year, and is “super excited” to be back in Buffalo, where a large part of his role will be supporting the starting quarterback.

“It's cool to be back with him now and be a voice on the sideline that in those heated moments, whether it's being an extra set of eyes or encouragement or whatever that looks like to help them out,” Barkley said.

Barkley and Allen will be joined in the quarterback room by veteran Case Keenum, who was acquired in trade from the Cleveland Browns the day before Barkley's return was announced. While this is the first time they’ll be teammates, Barkley has gotten to know Keenum over the years from different camps and offseason workouts and events.

“I've always liked Case, and we’ve always got along. Golfed a few times,” Barkley said. “So he'll be a great addition to the room for Josh as a vet.”

