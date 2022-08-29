Four days after allegations against punter Matt Araiza became public, and two days after he was released, his former Bills teammates were still processing all that happened.

Araiza and two of his former San Diego State football teammates were accused of gang raping a 17-year-old girl last October in California. The rookie punter did not play in Buffalo’s preseason finale Friday and was released the next day.

While Bills players were not involved in any stage, from the investigation to the decision to cut Araiza, they now are grappling with how to regroup from the graphic allegations, the release, and switching to prepare for the season opener.

The news of the lawsuit broke Thursday once the team had already left for Charlotte to play the Panthers on Friday. The postgame locker room was somber, compounded by a shutout loss, but with football certainly taking a back seat.

Center Mitch Morse said hearing the news “definitely a shock at first,” and that players could have a “guttural reaction.” Morse, a team captain, was forthright that it had been a heavy few days on the locker room.

Though he was candid that the team needed to prepare for the Rams, Morse said there was also a balance. To move past it too quickly, without the hard conversations of addressing what happened, would be detrimental.

“I think now, at this point, we have to play ball,” Morse said Monday. “We know it's coming up, we don't want to completely compartmentalize it, because there's a lot of lessons learned here. But we do have a game coming up in … 10 days. So, we’ve got to take that step as a team to focus on that and learn the lessons we can, and go from there.”

Morse acknowledged that there were unknowns in an ongoing investigation, but that he felt it was correct to release Araiza.

“In the end, I do think they made the right decision,” Morse said.

General Manager Brandon Beane indicated that the team would need, and have, time to process.

“It'll just be day by day,” Beane said Saturday. “It's not easy. It's hard. We're going to do the best we can do.”

Even if the situation was outside the usual wheelhouse of players, Morse felt the discussions were fruitful.

“It definitely caused some conversations in the locker room, I think, healthy ones between guys,” Morse said.

Safety Jordan Poyer said he believes the team has “the right group of guys” to understand the situation and move forward. Still, Morse noted there was no one way to refocus back to football.

“I think everyone would answer that differently in the locker room,” Morse said.

In a league where so many things on the football side follow clear producers and schedules, Morse said this was a challenge for players but also for coaches and staff to navigate.

“It really is such a trying time,” Morse said. “And I wish there was (something) like when the fire alarm's pulled at school, there's a code you follow. Everyone goes here to here to here. And they're kind of writing the book on it right now.”

Left tackle Dion Dawkins emphasized that the fallout was out of the players' control.

“Coach spoke to us about the situation,” Dawkins said. “We had practice today, so we had to just focus on practice. That's what was next. We're onto the next piece of our schedule – because you know we're schedule guys, we live on schedules. So we're at the next slot on our schedule.”

Each player is processing it differently, and Dawkins took more of a quick-turn approach.

“We're already past it,” Dawkins said. “It's over with. It's done. It's not affecting us.”

Still, in follow-up answers, Dawkins acknowledged how difficult that compartmentalizing can be in reality. Some of the compartmentalizing comes from a self-preservation standpoint.

“It's hard because I have three kids,” Dawkins said. “I have two girls and a son, so any time where anything happens ... as a guy, you get just that thought, like 'Damn, I got kids. I got sisters, I got moms, I got daughters.' You never know. So, the thoughts always come, but you've just got to try to keep your mind right and not think about stuff that you really can't control, because if you think about all of the rest of the messed-up stuff that goes on in this world, you'll literally malfunction.”

Morse reiterated throughout that he did not envy Beane or coach Sean McDermott for having to make the call to release Araiza, even though he ultimately agreed with them.

“That's why I'm the player. And they're the guys that have to make those decisions,” Morse said. “So a lot of kudos for them making the decision that they thought was right. And I think it was the right one. And you go from there.”