Carla Pesono is the first Buffalonian to appear on Fox’s "Master Chef."

While her career as a TV newscaster took her to Missouri, Baton Rouge and New Orleans, she has never strayed far from her Western New York roots.

That was apparent in her dish – and her attempt to pump up the studio audience – on the show. While cooking, she started a “Let’s Go Buffalo” chant and urged the crowd to join in.

She called getting the audience to respond with “Let’s Go Buffalo” as “One of the most surreal experiences.”

Carla, you may not have earned a Master Chef apron, but your Let’s Go Buffalo chant makes you a winner in our eyes.#GoBills pic.twitter.com/1Zh3rnPc7v — BillsMafiaBabes (@BillsMafiaBabes) May 25, 2023

The theme of the show was home cooks from the Northeast preparing their signature dishes as part of the tryouts for a season based on regional cooking. The cooks needed three “yes” votes from the judges in order to advance.

Pesono made homemade manicotti with crawfish and shrimp. Gordon Ramsay said it was a “bold move” to substitute crepes for the pasta, but he voted yes. She also got a yes from guest judge Daphne Oz. The other two judges were no votes, however, ending her time on the show.

“Proud to cook my #Buffalo family’s recipe with my #Louisiana twist on it for these judges to taste whether I got the apron or not,” she wrote on Instagram late Wednesday. “I know my dish is DELICIOUS and what they didn’t show was getting a ‼️YES ‼️ from @gordongram & @daphneoz is all that matters!”

Pesono, who has lived in Louisiana since 2015, told the backstory of how she ended up on the show, when she initially declined.

"After giving it more thought, I said what the hell let’s do this," she wrote. "I crash studied cooking skills I needed to practice and memorized recipes for whatever they were to throw at me. So I flew to LA right after the new year. I had no idea what to expect but I knew I wanted to represent my family’s Italian cooking and my cities, Buffalo and New Orleans. We didn’t know what the theme of the show was until we walked on set. Once I knew I was repping the Northeast as the FIRST Buffalonian to do that, I was shocked. What an honor! First one in 13 seasons!"