As a newborn, Torrence was a 10-pounder. He was 6-foot-1 and 400 pounds as an eighth-grader before he hit a growth spurt in ninth and 10th grade and thinned out to his high school and college playing weight of 347. His hands measure 11¼ inches, the largest of any lineman at the Senior Bowl. His wingspan is 84 inches, third longest of the 23 linemen in Mobile. Ala.

His nickname is “Cybo.”

“Cybo has been with me since I was a kid; my mom used to call me ‘Cyborg’ from the Teen Titans because I was a big kid,” Torrence told The News at the Senior Bowl, referring to the popular Cartoon Network series. “It kind of stuck. My brothers cut it to Cybo.”