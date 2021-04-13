Marv Levy inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Buffalo Bills great Marv Levy has added another hall of fame honor to his collection.
Levy has been inducted into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, the shrine announced Tuesday. Levy coached the Montreal Alouettes to two Grey Cup championships during a five-year tenure with the club from 1973 to 1977.
“I’m overwhelmed, honestly,” Levy told The News from his Chicago home. “I’m tremendously complimented. I’ve had several calls from former players, like Wally Buono and Peter Dalla Riva. I’m very grateful.”
The 95-year-old Levy still ranks fourth in most games coached for the Alouettes, and his two titles still are tied for most by a coach in the history of the franchise, which was founded in 1946.
Levy was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, in 2001, on the strength of his 12-year tenure as coach of the Bills. Levy went 123-78 with Buffalo, directing the Bills to eight playoff seasons and four Super Bowl appearances. He’s also a member of the athletics hall of fame of his alma mater, Coe College, as well as the William & Mary Hall of Fame, the Chicagoland Sports Hall of Fame and the Iowa Sports Hall of Fame.
“There’s never been a dull moment, living with Marv Levy,” said Levy’s wife, Fran.
Levy joins two others – coach Bud Grant and quarterback Warren Moon – as the only members of both the Pro Football Hall of Fame and the Canadian football hall. Grant coached the Winnipeg Blue Bombers and the Minnesota Vikings. Moon starred for the Edmonton Eskimos and Houston Oilers.
The Alouettes were the first professional head coaching gig for Levy. He had been a head coach at the University of New Mexico, the University of California and at William & Mary earlier in his career. He went to Montreal after spending the previous three seasons working as an assistant to Hall of Fame coach George Allen with the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Redskins.
In early 1973, Montreal General Manager J.I. Albrecht reached out to Levy about making the jump to Canada.
“J.I. had been a scout in the NFL, and I had crossed paths with him on several occasions,” Levy recalled. “Way back when I was at William & Mary, he’d come and scout our team sometimes. So he knew me pretty well. After we had gone to the Super Bowl game with the Redskins in ’72 and the job with the Alouettes opened, J.I. very strongly recommended to Sam Berger, the team owner, that he ought to interview me. He pushed for me to be hired, and I’m always grateful to him for that.”
Berger, who also is in the Canadian hall of fame, owned the Alouettes from 1967 to 1981. Levy liked working for him.
“He was a very caring guy,” Levy said. “He cared about everybody in the organization. He had a wonderful family. He was a very respected World War II veteran, and that resonated with me. He was nice to communicate with all the time.”
Shortly after Levy was hired, Berger signed NFL first-round draft pick Johnny Rodgers, a dynamic runner and return man, to jump to the CFL. Rodgers was a big star, earning CFL all-star honors his first three seasons. However, he gave Levy some headaches, bristling at the coach’s desire for discipline.
Levy quickly demonstrated his ability to provide vision and direction to all facets of a football operation. An Alouettes team that had gone 4-10 the year before he arrived improved to 7-6-1 his first season. In 1974, Montreal went 9-5-2 and won the Grey Cup. Montreal beat an explosive Edmonton team for the title, and Levy went against the grain in the championship game, employing a ground and pound attack to keep the ball away from the Eskimos. Montreal won, 20-7.
Levy’s Alouettes lost in the Grey Cup final in 1975. But in ’77, Montreal dominated, posting an 11-5 record and routing Edmonton for the Grey Cup, 41-6. That game is known as the CFL’s Ice Bowl, played in 10-degree weather after a massive blizzard that left the field a sheet of ice.
“I remember it well; I still have frostbite from it,” Levy cracked.
“Tony Proudfoot, unbeknownst to me, got somebody to put staples in the shoes of our players that helped their footing,” Levy said, referring to an Alouettes safety.
Levy posted a 43-31-4 record with Montreal. His success prompted Kansas City Chiefs owner Lamar Hunt to bring him back to the NFL as that team’s head coach in 1978.
Among the Alouettes who played for Levy who are in the Canadian football hall are tight end Dalla Riva, linebacker Buono, defensive end Junior Ah You, tackle Dan Yochum and defensive tackle Glen Weir.
The Canadian football hall is located in Tim Hortons Field, the home of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Also inducted in the Class of 2021 were defensive linemen Will Johnson and Mike Walker, defensive backs Orlondo Steinauer and Don Wilson, wide receiver Nik Lewis and former CFL Commissioner Doug Mitchell.