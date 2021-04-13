Marv Levy inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

The Alouettes were the first professional head coaching gig for Levy. He had been a head coach at the University of New Mexico, the University of California and at William & Mary earlier in his career. He went to Montreal after spending the previous three seasons working as an assistant to Hall of Fame coach George Allen with the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Redskins.

In early 1973, Montreal General Manager J.I. Albrecht reached out to Levy about making the jump to Canada.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“J.I. had been a scout in the NFL, and I had crossed paths with him on several occasions,” Levy recalled. “Way back when I was at William & Mary, he’d come and scout our team sometimes. So he knew me pretty well. After we had gone to the Super Bowl game with the Redskins in ’72 and the job with the Alouettes opened, J.I. very strongly recommended to Sam Berger, the team owner, that he ought to interview me. He pushed for me to be hired, and I’m always grateful to him for that.”

+6 At age 93, there's nowhere else Marv Levy would rather be He has a family, friends, former players, his sense of patriotism — he’ll celebrate those. But things like a Hall of Fame bust or a “Bachelor” quote? He’ll leave all that for the rest of

Berger, who also is in the Canadian hall of fame, owned the Alouettes from 1967 to 1981. Levy liked working for him.