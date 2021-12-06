Marquez Stevenson, Isaiah McKenzie inactive for Bills against Patriots

If there's such a thing as a punt return Monday night for the Buffalo Bills, it will be handled by someone other than Marquez Stevenson or Isaiah McKenzie.

Both Bills receivers are inactive against the New England Patriots at Highmark Stadium. Weather, of course, has dominated the discussion surrounding the battle for first place in the AFC East, with gusty winds promising to make the kicking (and passing) games an adventure.

Without them, the Bills have previously used safety Micah Hyde as a punt returner -- particularly when fielding the punt is the biggest priority -- and running back Devin Singletary as a kick returner.

Zack Moss is active again for the Bills after sitting out against New Orleans in Week 12.

Also inactive for the Bills are fullback Reggie Gilliam, who was questionable because of an ankle injury, along with offensive lineman Jamil Douglas, defensive lineman Efe Obada (hip) and defensive tackle Vernon Butler Jr.

