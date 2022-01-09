 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Marquez Stevenson inactive for Bills against Jets
The Buffalo Bills are changing things up again at returner.

Rookie Marquez Stevenson is inactive against the New York Jets in the regular season finale Sunday at Highmark Stadium.

Stevenson lost a fumble last week against the Falcons that led to a safety. With sustained wind and wet conditions, it remains to be seen whether the Bills go back to Isaiah McKenzie as the primary kick and punt returner, or go to safety Micah Hyde on punt returns, given his sure hands. 

Also inactive for the Bills are wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who will miss his third game in the past four weeks because of a knee injury. Defensive end Efe Obada was previously ruled out because of an ankle injury.

Tight end Tommy Sweeney and offensive tackle Bobby Hart are also healthy inactives. 

