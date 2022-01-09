Marquez Stevenson inactive for Bills against Jets

The Buffalo Bills are changing things up again at returner.
Rookie Marquez Stevenson is inactive against the New York Jets in the regular season finale Sunday at Highmark Stadium.
Stevenson lost a fumble last week against the Falcons that led to a safety. With sustained wind and wet conditions, it remains to be seen whether the Bills go back to Isaiah McKenzie as the primary kick and punt returner, or go to safety Micah Hyde on punt returns, given his sure hands.
Also inactive for the Bills are wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders, who will miss his third game in the past four weeks because of a knee injury. Defensive end Efe Obada was previously ruled out because of an ankle injury.
Tight end Tommy Sweeney and offensive tackle Bobby Hart are also healthy inactives.
[BN] Blitz Daily Updates
Feed your obsession. Start every morning with a guide to the latest news from One Bills Drive and stay informed about what is going on elsewhere in the NFL.
Jay Skurski
News Sports Reporter
I started at The Buffalo News in 2009, and have previously been honored as one of the top 10 beat writers in the country by the Associated Press Sports Editors for my coverage of the Bills. I live in Amherst with my wife, Melissa, and son, Elliott.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.