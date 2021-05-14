Marquez Stevenson banking on his game speed in race for spot on Bills' 53-man roster

One thing is certain: rookie Buffalo Bills wide receiver Marquez Stevenson is fast. You don’t get the nickname “Speedy” by being slow.

Exactly how fast, however, remains to be seen, and the answer to that question might very well determine whether Stevenson can earn a spot on the team’s 53-man roster as a rookie sixth-round draft pick.

Stevenson, a sixth-round pick, ran the 40-yard dash at Houston’s pro day in 4.45 seconds. A good time, to be sure, especially considering the windy, cool conditions, but not one that was up to his expectations.

“I don't like to make excuses, but I mean, leading up to that day I was in the low 4.3s the whole time,” Stevenson said Friday after the Bills held their first practice of rookie minicamp. “I would say the weather kind of affected it, but I ran a 4.4 so I so have to live with it. I know my football skills and I know how fast I am on the field, for sure.”

Stevenson says he tries to model his game after speed receivers, specifically mentioning Kansas City’s Tyreek Hill and former Eagles receiver Desean Jackson.

“They ain’t the biggest, but always playing up to momentum,” he said.