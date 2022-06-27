Marlin Briscoe, AFL's first Black quarterback and former Bills receiver, dies at 76

Marlin Briscoe, who became the first Black starting quarterback in the American Football League more than 50 years ago before playing wide receiver for the Bills, died Monday.

His daughter, Angela Marriott, told The Associated Press that Briscoe, 76, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Norwalk, Calif. He had been hospitalized with circulation issues in his legs.

Briscoe, an Omaha, Neb., native, was a star quarterback at Omaha University before the Denver Broncos drafted him as a cornerback in the 14th round in 1968. Briscoe told the team he’d return home to become a teacher if he couldn’t get a tryout at quarterback. Denver agreed to an audition, and the 5-foot-10 dynamo nicknamed “The Magician” made the starting lineup on Oct. 6.

Briscoe started five games that season. He was runner-up for AFL rookie of the year after passing for 1,589 yards and 14 touchdowns and rushing for 308 yards and three scores. Four of those 14 touchdowns came in a Nov. 24 game against the Bills.

RIP to “The Magician.”Marlin Briscoe was a pioneer who shattered barriers, making history as the first Black starting quarterback in the Super Bowl era.Our deepest sympathies go out to Marlin’s family, friends and former teammates. pic.twitter.com/sOuygcaUO4 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 27, 2022

Denver didn’t give him a chance to compete for the quarterback job in 1969, so he asked to be released and signed with the Bills, never to play quarterback again.

With Jack Kemp, Tom Flores and James Harris on the roster, the Bills did not need another quarterback so Briscoe switched to receiver. He was the Bills’ leader in touchdowns in each of the next three seasons and in receptions in two of the three seasons. In 1970, he had 57 receptions for 1,036 yards and eight touchdowns and was named to the All-Pro team.

In 41 games with the Bills, he had 133 receptions for 2,171 yards and 18 touchdowns.

In 1971, Briscoe was traded to the Miami Dolphins, with whom he won two Super Bowls, including leading the undefeated 1972 team with four touchdown catches.

In exchange, the Bills got a first-round pick in 1973 that Buffalo used to draft Joe Delemielleure, a Pro Football Hall of Fame guard considered among the best players in franchise history.

Briscoe spent three season in Miami and then finished his career with one season with the Detroit Lions, one with the New England Patriots and one with the San Diego Chargers.

He finished with 224 career receptions for 3,537 yards (15.8 yards per catch) and 30 touchdowns.

Briscoe was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006.