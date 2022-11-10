Mark Gaughan: With Josh Allen ailing, onus is on Bills' coaches to tweak the program

The onus is on the Buffalo Bills’ coaches this week to keep their powerhouse locomotive on the tracks.

Regardless of whether or not Josh Allen plays – and we won’t have a better perspective on his injured right elbow until after Friday’s practice – the Bills need some tweaks after the loss to the New York Jets.

One loss to a worthy Jets team with an elite defense is a setback. It happens. Two straight, however, will be a big problem in the suddenly rugged AFC East. It also will relinquish the edge the Bills have in the race for the AFC’s top seed.

Von Miller, who has become a voice of reason and wisdom in the locker room, was quick to say on Wednesday that there is no one at One Bills Drive freaking out over the second loss of the season.

“We’re 6-2; I’ve been on teams where it was the other way around, we were 2-6,” Miller said. “It’s definitely no panic from my end and definitely not any panic from any coaches.”

Yet a hard look at both sides of the ball shows some cracks the coaches need to patch while the Bills work toward getting closer full health.

On defense, the loss of second-year defensive end Greg Rousseau is a low-key big deal. Rousseau has five sacks. He’s tied for 34th in quarterback pressures, according to Pro Football Focus. That’s good, considering there are 64 starting edge rushers in the NFL and Rousseau has played fewer pass rush snaps than any of the 33 guys ahead of him.

Rousseau’s high-ankle sprain probably will keep him out possibly two more games, maybe three. Replacing him are the committee of Shaq Lawson, A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham. None of them have looked like top-64 edge rushers.

The coaches have had the luxury of trusting the four-man defensive line pass rush through eight games. Leslie Frazier is blitzing at a 14.7% rate, according to News charting. That’s the lowest in Frazier’s five-year Bills tenure. Are we trusting the four-man rush implicitly this week? Let’s hope not.

Frazier and Sean McDermott probably are going to have to get a little more creative with twists zone dogs the next several weeks – letting a linebacker or defensive back join the rush and dropping a lineman. Tremaine Edmunds and Matt Milano have almost no rushes this season. They’re both good on the blitz. Let’s see a little more of that.

The Bills need to get Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins off his spot. In a clean pocket, he can tear a defense apart. Where he’s vulnerable is when you get him off schedule (behind the down and distance plan) and off rhythm.

Frazier & Co. need to find a way to do that because the safety position is hurting without Jordan Poyer on the field. Poyer still is nursing an elbow injury, suffered against Green Bay.

Damar Hamlin has been a pleasant surprise in place of Micah Hyde. But Jaquan Johnson struggled against the Jets. Are the Bills going to trust him against the Vikings? Should the coaches work Cam Lewis and/or newly acquired old friend Dean Marlowe into the mix at safety with Hamlin? We’ll see. It’s a good bet the subject was at least discussed in the coaches’ offices Monday and Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the offense has to prepare for the possibility of not having Allen.

McDermott labeled the quarterback as “day to day,” which is better than “week to week.” Obviously, McDermott wants to keep Allen’s status as gray as possible so the Vikings can’t lock in a full game plan against Case Keenum.

Even if Allen plays – but especially if Keenum has to play – the offensive coaches need to find more “easy completions” for the quarterback than they had against the Jets.

The Vikings don’t have a cornerback with the talent of Sauce Gardner. But somehow the Bills need to get some more balls to Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie. And if they don’t trust McKenzie enough, then get more targets for James Cook and Nyhiem Hines.

Both McDermott and offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey were buying into the idea.

“We’ve got to make sure we’re spreading the ball around and everyone’s involved,” McDermott said.

“One of the things I'm the biggest fan of is when I look at the stat sheet and you have multiple guys with multiple targets,” Dorsey said Monday. “I think that's important. It just creates issues for a defense when you can create multiple guys with multiple targets, especially when they're at different positions. So I think that's going to be obviously a continued focus for us moving forward. That makes you difficult to defend when you can be multiple in those different areas.”

Protecting the football better seemed to be another big talking point Wednesday.

Cousins doesn’t normally throw many interceptions. Allen already has eight picks this season. He had 15 last year and 10 the entire 2020 season. The Bills have a good defense. Punting is not necessarily a bad thing. The Bills must nip this giving-away-possessions trend in the bud.

“We definitely acknowledge it, we don't hide it,” McDermott said. “I think that's the first step to getting anything corrected is the acknowledgement of the issue, and then continue to reinforce the fundamental and making good sound football decisions. So, you know, it's not an easy thing, but it's something we've shown that we can do before and I think it's necessary that we get it fixed.”

Miller has offered his teammates his veteran perspective.

“We’ve just got to keep pushing,” Miller said. “I reminded the guys of last year when I first got to the Los Angeles Rams, we were 7-1. Then we lost the next three games. From the outside world, the sky was falling.

“Let’s just keep grinding, let’s keep believing in each other,” Miller said. “Whenever I lose games, whenever I don’t play well or we don’t have team success, I always look at myself because that’s what I can control.”