Mark Gaughan: Von Miller is a guy who can help Josh Allen get over the hump

Zimmer, 29, is a 6-foot-3, 300-pounder who played in the first six games of the season, but had his season cut short by a torn ACL suffered in Week 6 against the Titans. He finished the year with eight tackles, six quarterback pressures and one sack before getting hurt.

Like any free-agent signing, the Miller move comes with some risk. He’s going to be 33. We’ll see how his contract is structured. His reported $52 million in guaranteed money would rank roughly eighth most among edge rushers, according to Spotrac.com. The cap is going way up starting in 2023. The Bills probably will be able to get out from under the deal after three years. But if Miller he gets hurt or doesn’t produce over the next two seasons, it will be very bad for the Bills’ defense. And even with Miller, the Bills are counting on young edge rushers Greg Rousseau, A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham to develop. Rousseau is most promising. All of them have a high floor. It’s a must that the Bills see a higher ceiling from at least one of them.