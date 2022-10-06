Mark Gaughan: Stefon Diggs is Mr. Consistent, Mr. Indispensable and hotter than July

Josh Allen groaned once he let the pass fly toward Stefon Diggs early in the third quarter in Baltimore on Sunday.

“I got a little too wide in the pocket there and put myself in an uncomfortable situation throwing the ball,” Allen said Wednesday. “Right when it left my hand I kind of murmured under my breath like, ‘Dang it, I missed him.’

Bills safety Jordan Poyer's Player of Week nod a testament to deep preparation Poyer does everything he can to match his teammates. Part of that comes from direct communication with a clear goal: Two must play as one.

No worries. On this particular play, the Buffalo Bills’ star receiver made the star quarterback look good.

“That deep out, it was an unbelievable catch,” Allen said of the 23-yard play that led to a tying touchdown. “From gaining the ground and sticking his hands out and making that catch, given the conditions, it was unbelievable. It really helped us on that drive ... You can’t really expect anything else from Stef. He is who he is, and we need him to be that guy.”

Diggs’ importance to the Bills’ offense cannot be overstated.

Bills injury updates: Tremaine Edmunds, Jordan Poyer not practicing Wednesday Edmunds has a hamstring injury. Poyer is dealing with sore ribs. He had X-rays immediately after Sunday's game against Baltimore.

After Allen, who is the most indispensable Bill? Diggs or Von Miller? Take your pick.

But Diggs’ value has been accentuated the first month of the season, with the Bills sustaining a string of injuries at wide receiver. So it goes again this week as the Bills prepare to face the Pittsburgh Steelers, with Gabe Davis still recovering from a sore ankle, Isaiah McKenzie in concussion protocol (bet on him playing), Jamison Crowder out and Jake Kumerow hobbled.

The 28-year-old Diggs stands second in the NFL in receiving yards (with 406), tied for second in the NFL in catches (31) and tied for first in TD catches (4).

How fast is his start? His 31 catches are second most by any Bill over the first four games of a season, behind only Eric Moulds’ 33 in 2002.

“I just be doing my job,” Diggs said. “I feel like my job as a receiver is to get open and catch the ball, but as a leader on this team, that’s my job. Try to get us going and try to bring positive energy and get my quarterback rolling because once he’s rolling, it’s hard to contain him. But it’s really early on. It’s the first quarter of the season ... I’ll talk to you around game 17 here, we’ll talk again. I’ll see how I feel.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

PlayAction podcast: Bills' Josh Allen has started season on historic passing clip With Sunday's matchup against the Steelers approaching, find out why it's not an ideal time for Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett to be making his first NFL start. Plus, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan discuss how the depleted Bills secondary has significantly exceeded expectations and break down Josh Allen's incredible start to the 2022 season that has him in rare company.

Diggs talks every Wednesday. He was referring to his NFL statistical ranking. He’ll get back to us on that in Week 17.

The great thing about Diggs is his consistency and reliability. He gets open against man or zone, and no matter who’s covering him.

Already this season, he has played big against elite cornerbacks Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard. Diggs had two catches for 63 yards and a TD on Ramsey and eight catches overall in the Rams game. He had three catches for 47 yards against Howard and seven overall against the Dolphins.

The Bills’ coaches are doing a good job feeding their biggest weapon. They make defenses work to find Diggs.

He has lined up 71 times wide right and 69 times wide left. He has been in a right slot position 37 times and a left slot position 29 times. He has been in the slot 10% more than last year (although it is too early to say whether that is a clear trend).

Jim Kubiak: Bills QB Josh Allen defies conventional wisdom, over and over again The lesson every quarterback should take from the Bills' 23-20 last-play victory against the Baltimore Ravens is to keep persevering even when things aren’t going well.

If you want to match up your best corner on Diggs, you’re going to have to do a lot of adjusting before the snap to do it. And if you don’t want to match up, then the Bills are probably going to get the matchup they want for their No. 1 target.

“I think it’s harder to game plan when he’s playing in the slot and he’s playing outside,” Allen said. “If you want to switch it up and do a zone look and play man out of it, and now you’re matching up a safety on him. Or you’re bringing in a guy that’s usually playing on the outside, and now he’s got to play both sides of the field, and when he’s in the slot, now he can go left or right. Just putting guys (on defense) in uncomfortable situations. More power to him that he can do it and it allows us to be different. It allows us to be multiple and show different looks and run different concepts. It’s a huge advantage for us, and we have to continue to utilize it.”

The Steelers have a quality No. 1 cornerback in Cameron Sutton. He plays most of the time at right outside corner. The other starting outside corner, Akhello Witherspoon, is out with a hamstring injury. The Steelers won’t be hiding ex-Bill Levi Wallace or journeyman slot corner Arthur Maulet from Diggs.

Imagine if the Bills were going into this game without Diggs. This offense would not be the juggernaut that it is. Hopefully, Davis’ ankle gets right and he proves he’s a high-quality No. 2. That’s what he looked like in training camp and in the opener vs. the Rams.

Meanwhile, the Bills know they can count on their Mr. Reliable, No. 14. He has caught a pass in 107 straight games, every one in his career. It is the fourth longest active streak in the league. It’s no accident, either. Diggs has this consistency thing down.

“I live in a world where ... my next play is my best play,” he said. “I’m not perfect. I only know one man that was perfect, and we all know him. Anticipating that my grind each and every day goes into practice, goes into the meeting room, I’m taking those like I’m a rookie and I’m practicing like I’m a rookie because I got something to prove not only to myself but to my teammates about who I am.”