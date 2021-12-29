Mark Gaughan: Stefon Diggs compares self to superhero, but he's no diva

Allen never has to be reminded to throw him the damn ball.

Unlike many receivers who turn into divas early in their NFL career, Diggs didn’t enter the league with a silver spoon. He was a fifth-round draft choice.

Asked if he thinks that still influences his outlook in this, his fifth season, Diggs said:

“I know so. I give the credit to my process. You see some guys go early – first round off the board, second round off the board, third round off the board. That’s all early relative to me," Diggs said. "You see my process was different and that’s why I’m thankful for where I am now. You see later draft picks sometimes surpass or have a longer career than a guy drafted earlier. I’m not saying they’re not working equally as hard, but the guy in the fifth round’s got a little bit more of a chip on their shoulder than a guy drafted in the first or second, just in my opinion.