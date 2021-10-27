Mark Gaughan: Specter of Bills' Josh Allen looms over Miami's QB decision

Josh Allen stands 6-foot-5 and 237 pounds.
You have to believe he seems like 10 feet tall to Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross.
Allen has led the Buffalo Bills to six consecutive victories over Miami, and he has been spectacular in every one.
The specter of Allen looms over the Dolphins this week as they contemplate a franchise-altering decision: Do they mortgage a big chunk of their future in a trade for Deshaun Watson?
If it wasn’t the Dolphins, you’d have sympathy for their conundrum.
They could stick with Tua Tagovailoa and use their draft resources and cap space to keep building around him.
By most young QB standards, Tagovailoa has started off OK, especially considering he came back from major hip surgery as a rookie. Through 13 NFL starts entering Sunday’s game in Orchard Park, Tagovailoa has the same record as Allen had (7-6). Tagovailoa has more passing yards and more TD passes than Allen through 13 starts.
The 6-foot, 217-pound Tagovailoa, however, never is going to be as big as Allen. His arm never is going to be as strong. He’s not as athletic as Allen. That doesn’t mean Tua can’t be a winning QB, but he seems destined to always suffer in comparison to the Bills’ QB. You know it. Ross knows it.
Watson is a special athlete in Allen’s class. Once in awhile in big games, you need your quarterback to be The Difference, the reason you win. Allen is that guy. Watson is that guy. Is Tua that guy? Miami, obviously, has big doubts or it wouldn’t be engaged in talks with the Texans ahead of Tuesday’s trade deadline.
The price for acquiring Watson, according to all reports, is three first-round picks, plus a couple other picks, second-rounders if Houston can get them.
Support Local Journalism
Miami owns San Francisco’s first-round pick in 2022 and then has two first-round picks in 2023.
The expectation is Watson will face some kind of NFL suspension (six games?), maybe in 2022, over the 20-plus civil lawsuits that have been filed against him for sexual assault and inappropriate conduct. Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott got a six-game suspension in 2017 for domestic violence allegations, even though he never was charged of a crime.
Should the Dolphins pull the trigger now, or wait until the next trade window in March when Watson’s legal situation might be clearer?
Several longtime NFL executives favor a wait-and-see approach.
Said former Packers executive and ESPN analyst Andrew Brandt: “I cannot believe an NFL owner, in this current climate especially, would bring in Deshaun Watson and face his fan base with the lawsuits circling that player. No matter how "good" a trade deal they could get.”
Said former Eagles executive Joe Banner on the website the 33rd Team: “I think the risk, for me, is just too great right now to trade numerous high picks – even conditional ones – for that situation.”
If the Dolphins ultimately give up all those draft picks, then they will have a roster mostly bereft of homegrown draft talent for the next several years. Check out some Miami fan webpages and you read a lot of this kind of logic: We might as well unload all these draft picks because we have no confidence we can turn them into star players anyway.
Miami fans already are lamenting their three No. 1 picks from 2020. Tua was taken No. 5 overall, and the next pick was the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, who already looks like a superstar. Austin Jackson was taken 18th, and he already has been “demoted” from tackle to guard. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was taken 30th, and he’s riding the bench.
Miami’s 2021 draft already is open to question. The Dolphins traded out of the No. 3 spot, allowing stud tight end Kyle Pitts to go to Atlanta at No. 4 and stud receiver Ja’Marr Chase go to the Bengals at No. 5. Pitts dominated the Dolphins last Sunday. Miami moved back up from No. 12 to No. 6 to get wideout Jaylen Waddle. He looks very good, but maybe not as good as Pitts and Chase.
Miami was hedging its bets. Its maneuvers landed the extra pick in 2023, which it may need to make the blockbuster Watson deal.
Miami currently has an NFL-high $79 million in cap space for next year, according to Spotrac.com. But adding Watson would drop it down to $44 million. The current Miami regime has a sketchy track record of free-agent signings, as well.
The best thing the Dolphins could do at this point is delay the decision. Wait until March. See if the current regime deserves the chance to stick around.
The pressure is on Ross. Watson is better than Tagovailoa. But either choice is fraught with risk as the Dolphins continue to stare way up at Allen. Their season is smoldering. The Bills can add another tire onto the Miami fire on Sunday.