Mark Gaughan: Specter of Bills' Josh Allen looms over Miami's QB decision

Said former Eagles executive Joe Banner on the website the 33rd Team: “I think the risk, for me, is just too great right now to trade numerous high picks – even conditional ones – for that situation.”

If the Dolphins ultimately give up all those draft picks, then they will have a roster mostly bereft of homegrown draft talent for the next several years. Check out some Miami fan webpages and you read a lot of this kind of logic: We might as well unload all these draft picks because we have no confidence we can turn them into star players anyway.

Miami fans already are lamenting their three No. 1 picks from 2020. Tua was taken No. 5 overall, and the next pick was the Chargers’ Justin Herbert, who already looks like a superstar. Austin Jackson was taken 18th, and he already has been “demoted” from tackle to guard. Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene was taken 30th, and he’s riding the bench.

Miami’s 2021 draft already is open to question. The Dolphins traded out of the No. 3 spot, allowing stud tight end Kyle Pitts to go to Atlanta at No. 4 and stud receiver Ja’Marr Chase go to the Bengals at No. 5. Pitts dominated the Dolphins last Sunday. Miami moved back up from No. 12 to No. 6 to get wideout Jaylen Waddle. He looks very good, but maybe not as good as Pitts and Chase.