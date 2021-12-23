Mark Gaughan: Showdown with Pats is a judgment day for Sean McDermott, Bills

“You can X-and-O it all you want, but in the end, players win games,” Belichick said. “Players make plays to win games. Without good players and without good players making good plays, there are not a lot of games to be won. Whatever strategy, game plans, or plays that we use, whatever they were in any game, ultimately, comes down to the players, their execution, decision making and fundamentals on those plays. That's really where the credit in those games goes and should go because they're the ones that are doing it. I've been very, very fortunate through my career to coach a lot of good players, some great players, some of the greatest players in the history of the game, a lot of very, very good players, good role players and players that complemented each other. ... That's my view of the world on that. Thank you for asking.”