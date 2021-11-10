Mark Gaughan: Sean McDermott shows sense of urgency in setting tone for Bills

There was no anxiety in Sean McDermott’s voice Wednesday.
He did not declare a state of emergency at One Bills Drive.
Running backs Devin Singletary and Zack Moss have combined for 4.2 yards per carry over the season, but in Sunday’s loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, the two totaled just 22 yards on nine carries.
Yet the sense of urgency McDermott conveyed was unmistakable in the wake of the stunning loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.
It’s times like these when the tone the head coach strikes is critical for a football team.
McDermott doesn’t want his team playing scared or losing its composure after laying a Tyrannosaurus egg in North Florida. But he clearly is expecting an intense week of preparation before the trip to face the New York Jets.
Is this a crisis for the offense?
“No,” McDermott said, firmly. “Good teams make adjustments ... and that's what you have to do every season. And things change. And you have to continue to adjust as things ebb and flow. And that's what good teams do.”
“We have some guys we hope to get back this week and we've got some guys that were a little banged up in the game,” McDermott said.
McDermott made it clear he’s not in denial about his team’s problems.
“I mean, I can promise you that adjustments are being made,” he said. “And like I said earlier, whether you see them or not, that's what good teams do. It's just every season, you've got to continue to adjust with the team you have.
“This team is running its own race. Last season was last season. That team ran its own race. 2017 ran its own race. So the challenges this season may be a little bit different than the challenges last season. But as coaches, that's what we get paid to do is to adjust, try and stay out in front of things the best you can. And that's what my teammates, these players, these coaches, look for me to do. And that's what we're doing.”
Do McDermott and his staff have a good handle on the problems? We’ll find out Sunday. This is a get-right or get-desperate game for the Buffalo Bills.
The Jets are 2-6. Their defense is last in the NFL in both points allowed and yards allowed. They’re rebuilding. They’re starting a young quarterback who will make his third pro start. Are they capable of beating the Bills? You better believe it – if McDermott’s crew insists on beating itself the way it did against the Jaguars.
Even without Taron Johnson, the Bills stayed in their nickel defense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
But a loss Sunday would pose a crisis. The Bills’ schedule gets a lot more challenging the next month after the trip to New Jersey.
Next up is an Indianapolis team that is finding its stride. The Colts rolled up 260 rushing yards and 45 points on the Jets last week. Then the Bills visit New Orleans on Thanksgiving. The Saints have quarterback issues, but their defense is superb. Then New England comes to town. Then the Bills go to Tampa Bay.
Wednesday was McDermott’s best news conference of the season so far. As we all know, he’s the anti-Rex Ryan. Measured. Circumspect. No phony bombast.
McDermott is finely attuned to how his message plays in the locker room. He was assertive and accountable.
He stressed that he Bills must find a way to run the ball better.
Allen’s overall performance grade was 89.5% with a completion percentage of 66%, which would indicate he played fairly well, but turnovers were his undoing.
“Just give me the benefit of the doubt on the strategy piece of it; I don't want to get too far down that road,” he said. “But it is something that we need to do and do better if we want to be the team that we're trying to become. And so I think I can leave it at that.”
How much trouble is the passing game having of late because of the fact defenses are sitting back and disrespecting the run game?
“Well, I don't think it's just been the last couple of games,” McDermott said. “Start with the first game. Look at that film. Go back to last year at the end of the season, in particular. So yeah, that's where we're at.”
No doubt. The Pittsburgh Steelers blitzed Allen just one of 1 of 60 dropbacks in the season opener, preferring to drop seven or eight into coverage. The Kansas City Chiefs showed the Bills a ton of “light,” six-man boxes near the line of scrimmage in the AFC championship game last year.
The run game could get help this week. Right tackle Spencer Brown practiced on a limited basis Wednesday. Getting him back in the starting lineup and shifting Daryl Williams back to guard could help.
But it’s probably going to take time, practice and persistence to get the run game into playoff shape.
What needs to be fixed immediately are the self-inflicted mistakes. The Bills rank second in the NFL in penalties per game. They’re third in the league in penalty yards per game. They have made 39 penalties in the last four games.
“Absolutely,” McDermott said. “I've mentioned before specifically, and I haven't changed on this: The ones that are pre-snap, the ones that are post-whistle, which we had a few of those last week too many – those are non-negotiables. They don't fly here.
“And the ones that are aggressive penalties, I can at least deal with as long as I see us work in moving our feet, trying to get in good position, straining with our hands inside. I can live with some of those. I mean, some of those are going to get called because we're trying to play aggressive.
“I think there's great clarity on what I expect in that area, and to me, that is a reflection on me, and I shared that with the team.”
McDermott even channeled a little Marv Levy.
“Coach Levy said, 'Hey, crossing another river' ... that's real. You're trying to cross another river every week, right? And it's how are you going to go about it this week?” McDermott said.
“No season is clean,” he added. “You want it to be. But the reality of it is, no season is clean in a straight line. So you've got to stay with it. And I learned that at being under Andy Reid for years.”
This week is a test of the leadership of McDermott and his coaches. Let's see how the team responds.