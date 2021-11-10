Mark Gaughan: Sean McDermott shows sense of urgency in setting tone for Bills

There was no anxiety in Sean McDermott’s voice Wednesday.

He did not declare a state of emergency at One Bills Drive.

Yet the sense of urgency McDermott conveyed was unmistakable in the wake of the stunning loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

It’s times like these when the tone the head coach strikes is critical for a football team.

McDermott doesn’t want his team playing scared or losing its composure after laying a Tyrannosaurus egg in North Florida. But he clearly is expecting an intense week of preparation before the trip to face the New York Jets.

Is this a crisis for the offense?

“No,” McDermott said, firmly. “Good teams make adjustments ... and that's what you have to do every season. And things change. And you have to continue to adjust as things ebb and flow. And that's what good teams do.”

McDermott made it clear he’s not in denial about his team’s problems.

“I mean, I can promise you that adjustments are being made,” he said. “And like I said earlier, whether you see them or not, that's what good teams do. It's just every season, you've got to continue to adjust with the team you have.