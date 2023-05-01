The 2023 NFL draft did nothing to allay fears about the gaping hole in the middle of the Buffalo Bills’ defense left by the loss of Tremaine Edmunds’ and his 83-inch wingspan.

It was a bad draft for linebackers. The Bills picked one in the third round, Dorian Williams of Tulane. He’s a super-fast, weak-side linebacker who is 227 pounds and is going to need development time. Might he adjust to the middle down the road? Sure. But it’s hard to imagine him challenging for the middle job this year.

So the Bills have to make do with the in-house candidates.

Two words about that: Tough beans.

Let’s review the investments the Bills have made in their defense over the four years from 2019 to 2022.

Defensive line: Von Miller is making $20 million a year. Ed Oliver was the ninth overall pick in 2019. DaQuan Jones was a priority free-agent singing at $7 million a year. Greg Rousseau is a first-round pick. (Plus, A.J. Epenesa and Boogie Basham were second-round picks.)

Linebacker: Matt Milano is an All-Pro and the seventh-highest paid off-the-ball linebacker in the league at $14 million a year.

Defensive backfield: Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer are one of the top three or four safety tandems in the NFL by anyone’s estimation. Tre White and Kaiir Elam are first-round picks. Taron Johnson is one of the best and top-paid slot corners in the league.

That’s 10 out of 11 starting positions with a major investment. The Bills’ payroll for 2023 ranks No. 8 on the defensive line and No. 1 in the defensive backfield, according to the sports financial website Spotrac.com.

Three more words: Make it work.

Nobody has superstars everywhere. It’s on Sean McDermott & Co. to coach up whoever mans the middle.

Veteran A.J. Klein was signed as the insurance policy. He doesn’t have overwhelming traits, but he has filled in capably as a spot starter in five games the past two years. Terrell Bernard, last year’s third-round pick, has a prime opportunity. Bernard’s light weight (224 pounds) is a worry, especially against physical run foes such as the Patriots, Eagles and Cowboys, but that’s the direction football is going.

College football is feeding the NFL lighter linebackers. Tyrel Dodson, the 237-pound former undrafted free agent, enters his fifth year in Buffalo. Throw in Baylon Spector, who actually is very athletic at 233 pounds but was a seventh-round pick last year. Expectations are low for him.

Bills General Manager Brandon Beane discussed the situation in the middle Saturday night.

“We brought in A.J. Klein as a guy who has done it,” Beane said. “I know everyone is concerned about it, but we have good guys who are working hard. We've got a veteran defense around them. Yeah, there are going to be mistakes. Yes, if you expect them to be Tremaine Edmunds in Week One, you're not going to get that. Tremaine played five years for us, went through a lot of reps, some ups and downs as a rookie, working his way.

“These guys are not going to be perfect, and if we expect that from them, we're setting them up to fail,” Beane said. “So I think we have to be fair to them. Sometimes, guys on your roster are there as backups. Until you put them out there and give them a chance, you don't know. So that's where we're at. We believe in these guys, and we're going to give them a chance.”

Bernard’s best asset is good instincts (which happens to be Milano’s super power).

“Bernard made a lot of plays at Baylor off his instinct, feel, knowing where to be,” Beane said. “He's probably more in that A.J. Klein mold when he came out of Iowa State. Maybe not as athletic as Tremaine was coming out. But just super instinctive.”

“Dodson has the most experience here,” Beane said. “He's got the most reps in the system. So today you'd probably have to say he's the leader in the clubhouse. But these other guys, the second-year guys, Bernard and Spector, are working hard knowing their opportunity and we got Dorian in here today. We'll get him up to speed as quick as we can. And when we get to camp, we'll know by then whether we're going to truly give him a chance at that Mike or whether we'll just say, 'Hey, Year One just learn the outside.' ”

The Bills likely will take a step back in the defensive statistics in 2023.

Buffalo ranked second best in points allowed and sixth best in yards allowed last year, despite the fact the schedule was kind of tough. Buffalo faced the 12th hardest schedule of offenses last year, according to Football Outsiders’ metrics.

The expectation is the schedule will be even tougher this year, with the addition of Aaron Rodgers to the AFC East.

Yet as Kansas City has proved, you can win the Super Bowl with an elite offense and an effective but not dominant defense. The Chiefs ranked 16th in points allowed and 11th in yards allowed last year. The Chiefs won it all in 2019 while ranking seventh in points and 17th in yards on defense. New England did the same several times with Tom Brady. The Pats were 21st in yards allowed in their 2018 Super Bowl season.

To their credit, McDermott, Leslie Frazier and the defensive staff have done more with less at times. Look at the excellent play they have gotten out of cornerbacks Levi Wallace and Dane Jackson. They held Miami to 21 points last October with four backups starting in the defensive secondary. Should have won that game.

This hardly is a cast of overachievers on the Bills’ defense, regardless of whether Miller takes a month or two to come back on his repaired knee.

The Bills’ defense has horses. Git ‘er done.