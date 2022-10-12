Mark Gaughan: Offensive tackles for Bills, Chiefs on spot with big stakes on line

Shortly after the Buffalo Bills' disembowling of the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, one of Spencer Brown’s family members said what was on everyone’s mind:

“You’ve got Kansas City next week.”

“I said, ‘I know, I love playing in Kansas City,’” Brown said Wednesday after the Bills’ practice in Orchard Park. “Everybody obviously hates you down there. The fans are incredible. They know how to create a great environment. But that’s what I love about it. You can’t hear anything. It’s chaos, but it’s like in a calm way. It’s controlled noise. It’s one of the elements of the game, and I look forward to it.”

That’s a great attitude for the Bills’ 24-year-old right tackle to take.

The offensive tackles for the Bills and Chiefs have the most riding on the outcome of Sunday’s showdown at Arrowhead Stadium.

That would be Brown and Dion Dawkins of the Bills and Orlando Brown and Andrew Wylie for the Chiefs.

Why?

It’s already looking like these two teams are on a collision course in the playoffs for the third season in a row. This game is only Round I. There is a good chance Round II is coming in January.

Sunday’s game could decide home-field advantage in the AFC.

For the offensive tackles, the benefit of home-field advantage matters at least a little, more than other positions, even if they don’t want to admit it. Kansas City and Buffalo are two of the toughest places to play in the NFL, with two of the most rabid fan bases. The deafening noise from the home crowd when the opponent has the ball gives at least a small edge to the home team’s edge rushers.

Kansas City edge rushers have been benefitting from that fraction-of-a-second jump they get due to the crowd noise for decades. Maybe it’s only a factor three plays a game, but it happens.

The late, great Derrick Thomas had four sacks vs. the Bills in a memorable Monday night game at Arrowhead in 1991, won by the Chiefs, 33-6. Thomas had 84.5 sacks at home and 42 sacks on the road in his career. Tamba Hali, the Chiefs’ edge-rushing star of a decade ago, had 54.5 career sacks at home and 35 on the road.

Kansas City’s current top edge rusher, Frank Clark, has 16 sacks at Arrowhead the past four years and 10 on the road, counting playoffs.

The Bills’ offensive players have a load of experience with crowd noise. Most of them have played at Arrowhead each of the past two seasons. The offense practices with a DJ blasting loud music every week there’s a road game.

“We practice it so much it becomes repetition,” Dawkins said of the silent snap count. “It becomes part of our consciousness.”

“Mitch (Morse) does a great job of keeping us on the same page,” Brown said. “We’re focused on his timing.”

Josh Allen was sacked twice in last year’s AFC Divisional Round game, but the Bills did a good job overall protecting him that night. The year before in the AFC Championship Game wasn’t as good. Clark and Chiefs All-Pro defensive tackle Chris Jones terrorized Allen, and he was sacked four times.

Five weeks into the NFL season, the Bills and Chiefs are looking like heavier favorites in the AFC than they were when the season began. The AFC West was supposed to be a meat-grinder for the Chiefs. But Denver is a mess. And the Chiefs already have beaten the Chargers and Raiders once. Kansas City is going no worse than 5-1 in division. The tough games ahead for the Chiefs after Buffalo are San Francisco, the Chargers and Cincinnati. The Chiefs are going 13-4 -- or better.

Likewise, the Bills are in good shape, win or lose Sunday. But a win would make that home-field advantage goal more tangible.

The Chiefs have had home-field advantage for the AFC Championship Game a record four years in a row. They won twice to get to the Super Bowl, and they lost at home twice.

It’s no guarantee. Patrick Mahomes obviously would be a handful in Orchard Park. He’s 28-8 on the road for his career. Allen won in Kansas City in the 2021 regular season and had the game won in Kansas City, as we all know, last January.

Yet imagine Von Miller rushing with the benefit of 69,000 raving lunatics on his side in Orchard Park in the AFC title game on Jan. 29, 2023.

It might help Miller on one play. That could be the difference between these two juggernauts.

“The good thing is that we’ve played there,” said Dawkins. “We’ve played there in the hostile moments, not that it’s just another game. Arrowhead is going to bring that noise every time. It’s a beautiful place to play. I enjoy playing there. It’s hard, but it’s all a part of football.”

“This is what you’re in the NFL for, to play in these kinds of games,” Dawkins said.