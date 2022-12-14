Mark Gaughan: Mike Shula behind scenes trying to help Bills beat Dolphins

Mike Shula lets out a laugh when asked the question: Does the phrase 0 for the ‘70s mean anything to you?

“It’s the opposite,” Shula smiles, referring to the perspective of his father, Don, who coached the Miami Dolphins to a perfect, 20-0 decade over the Buffalo Bills from 1970 through 1979.

Mike Shula was in high school when the Bills finally snapped their drought against Miami. He wasn’t in Orchard Park for the game, but he remembers the season-opener in 1980 when Buffalo won 17-7 and the fans stormed the field and tore down the goalposts.

The rivalry between the two teams is alive and red-hot as Buffalo prepares to host the Dolphins on Saturday night in a critical AFC East showdown. The last time a Shula was on the sidelines coaching in a Bills-Dolphins game was in 2002, when Mike was an assistant on Dave Wannstedt’s Miami staff. Saturday will be the first time in the 57-year history of the series that a Shula will be on the Bills’ side of the field.

Mike Shula is the Bills’ senior offensive assistant, brought in by Sean McDermott this season to help with offensive strategy.

NFL owners approve lease deal for new Bills stadium, lease extension for Highmark By a 32-0 vote on Wednesday afternoon during the National Football League’s meetings in Dallas, owners approved two essential elements of the agreement: a year-to-year extension on the Bills' lease at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, and a 30-year lease agreement for a new stadium, which is expected to open as early as 2026.

Shula, 57, has had a long, accomplished career in football, one his late father, no doubt, viewed with pride. Shula was starting quarterback for Alabama from 1984 to 1986, compiling a 24-11-1 record. He started his coaching career in the NFL in 1988 with Tampa Bay, and the Bills are his 10th stop since then. He was head coach at Alabama from 2003 to 2006. He groomed Cam Newton as QB coach at Carolina and was offensive coordinator when Newton and the Panthers went to the Super Bowl in the 2015 season.

Shula lost his job with the Denver Broncos at the end of last season, when the coaching staff was fired. When Brian Daboll left the Bills to become New York Giants head coach and Ken Dorsey was elevated to offensive coordinator, Shula was an ideal person for McDermott to pursue.

Shula worked with McDermott for six years and with Dorsey for five years on the Panthers’ staff.

“Mike’s a veteran coach that I had the pleasure to be around in Carolina,” McDermott said. “He’s called plays. He’s been a head coach. I just thought, overall, that would be important for Ken, but also for our offense, having some new pieces to it. Mike could add some veteran experience to that end of things. I think he’s done a great job through the course of the year.”

People always talk about coaches putting players in a position to succeed. McDermott has done everything in his power to put Dorsey in a position to succeed. Dorsey groomed under Daboll for three years. He can lean on Shula, who has 11 years of experience as an NFL coordinator. McDermott brought in quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, who, despite being only 33, has two years of experience as an NFL coordinator and coordinated Louisiana State’s national championship offense in 2019. Tight ends coach Rob Boras had a stint as an offensive coordinator in St. Louis.

Dolphins coach on potential snow vs. Bills: Box score doesn't say 'Asterisk, it was cold' Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said he personally will do "zero monitoring" of the expected weather in Orchard Park for Saturday night's game against the Bills.

Shula says he was thrilled to come to Buffalo and reunite with Dorsey.

“Our six, seven years together at Carolina, we invested a lot of time in trying to find ways to win games,” Shula said. “We knew a lot about each other. I was really excited for Dors, number one, to get the job and, now, to have the opportunity to work with him. I can remember saying back in 2014, ’15, ‘16 that he’s going to be a good play caller.”

Why?

“I was leaning on him a lot for calls back then, and he’s got a fast mind,” Shula said. “He’s very thorough with his preparation. There’s a lot of things that come easy to him as far as what makes sense on how to attack things. If certain things are this way, this is how to adjust and have different answers for it. And here’s the other thing. I know how Dors is with quarterbacks and the relationship he has with Josh and the other quarterbacks. That was the other reason that I’d think he’d have success. That relationship is huge.”

How does Shula describe his special assistant role?

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“I’ve tried to be another sounding board, so to speak, for Dors if he ever needs it, not that he really does,” Shula said. “Whatever I can do to make his job easier. It might be different this week than it was last week. 'Hey, why don’t you look at some of the misdirections against these guys?' The next week it might be screens or something else. 'Hey, we haven’t played this team in a couple years, but go back and look at maybe when you played them when you were at Denver or maybe the Giants.' ”

Like the rest of the offensive staff, Shula spends a lot of time during the week looking at the opposing defense.

“This is how I see this defense,” he said. “This is how I see attacking this defense. These are the things I think would be good. I don’t try to come up with a whole bunch of new things. Or, also, 'Hey, self-scout wise, we’re a little bit of this right now. We might want to tweak things here or there to try to keep the overall picture in mind so that we’re not becoming too predictable.'

“I try to do a lot of the things that I didn’t have time to do when I was a coordinator. Spend a little more time in some things and be a little more thorough ... in all the areas, first and second down, third down, short yardage, red zone. Again, I’m just kind of there, and this is how I do it. It’s Dorsey’s deal.”

Shula stresses, “I’m very much in the background.”

“We all understand that there’s a lot of ways to do things,” he said. “If you have a conviction on something, bring it up. But if not, it’s 'This is how we want to do it and go coach it as hard as we can.' This is the other reason why I’m excited to be here. When Dors and I were together, I always liked the way Dors thought and had good ideas. It’s the same way now.

“It’s a good staff and it’s a low-ego staff. Everybody’s got one agenda. That’s something I’ve felt about this whole organization since I got here. It’s a unique organization in a very refreshing way.”

Shula has a good appreciation for the Bills-Dolphins rivalry.

“I remember those games in the late ‘80s and the ‘90s,” Shula said. “I had the opportunity to see coach (Marv) Levy and Jim Kelly about six weeks ago. ... We talked about those games, and they were just great games between him and Dan Marino.

“I remember one of the toughest days for my dad, the AFC championship game loss to Buffalo in Miami,” Shula said, referring to the Bills’ 29-10 victory in January 1993. “I remember vividly; I was living at home with my dad. We went back to the house, and it was real quiet – wooo – that was a rough one. Buffalo was on it. They were going to be tough for anyone to beat on that day.”

Shula was on the Tampa staff in January 1991.

“Buffalo practiced at the Bucs’ facility, and they had meetings there,” Shula said of Super Bowl XXV. “My office backed up to the team meeting room. The walls at One Buc Place were paper thin. I listened to every one of Coach Levy’s team speeches that week. He was excellent.”

Told that Levy always expressed great respect for his dad, Shula said, “The feeling was mutual.”

It has been 20 years since Shula was on the Dolphins’ staff. Asked if a part of him always will be a Dolphins’ fan, he said, flatly, “No.”

That’s the life of an NFL coach. The Bills’ are the eighth NFL team with which he has worked. Terry Pegula is signing his checks.

If all goes well for the Bills, the Shula family will be chalking up yet another win in Orchard Park on Saturday.