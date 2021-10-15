Mark Gaughan: Micah Hyde giving Bills the best free safety play in team history

Hyde now has three interceptions in three games. If he can get a couple more, maybe another Pro Bowl is in his future. It would be overdue national recognition.

“All OTAs and training camp, I didn’t even touch the ball one time; not even a PBU,” Poyer said, referring to pass breakups. "The third game of the season, I get a pick. I’ve had a PBU every single game. You can’t press. Play within the defense and the plays will come. Right now, Micah’s living right. Hopefully it keeps going.”

Mark Kelso was an outstanding, underappreciated free safety for the Bills from 1987 to ’93. But he wasn’t as big or as athletic as the 6-foot, 197-pound Hyde.

Tony Greene was a superb free safety for the Bills for nine years in the 1970s. He was a ball hawk, who had corner skills, and he had 37 interceptions in an era when QBs threw into the teeth of the coverage all the time. But he had the misfortune of toiling for bad defenses, and he was only 5-10, 170. Hyde is a bigger presence on the back end.

Henry Jones was an outstanding hybrid safety in the 1990s, but he was more of a strong safety than a free safety.

The other factor that makes Hyde so valuable for the Bills is his leadership. He is a cornerstone of McDermott’s culture in the locker room.