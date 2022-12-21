Mark Gaughan: Leslie Frazier has faith in Bills defense as questions rise on run front

Leslie Frazier has watched his Buffalo Bills defense play fundamentally-sound, assignment-sound football for the better part of six years.

He’s not about to get panicky after a poor run-stopping performance against the Miami Dolphins.

“You don’t want people to feel comfortable running the ball,” Frazier said Tuesday as his team prepared for Saturday’s game against the Chicago Bears. “We had some situations where – not only this year but in years past – where someone has some success running the ball and then you’ve got to regroup. You’ve got to learn from it and play it better going forward. We’ve been able to do that in the past and you’d like to believe we can do it again.”

The Bills gave up 188 rushing yards in the 32-29 victory over the Dolphins on Saturday. That dropped them from No. 4 to No. 6 in the NFL in rushing defense – still darn good. The Bills are allowing 106 yards a game.

Did the Dolphins unlock a problem with the defense that other teams can exploit?

In the big picture the answer is probably not. The Dolphins are a singular problem for defenses because they have the fastest wideout duo in the NFL in Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. You have to play them differently than most teams.

However, some elements of the performance can’t be brushed aside. There were too many missed tackles, an issue that has cropped up at times this year. And a team like Cincinnati, that has two star receivers in Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, could pose a big problem for the Bills in two weeks.

Frazier isn’t dismissing the uneven performance.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Not very good,” he said of the run defense. “To give up a 71-yard run is never something you’re happy about. We didn’t do a good job of being in our gaps, which is usually the case when you give up a 71-yard run. And then we didn’t tackle well. You saw where we had two or three guys at the point who could’ve made the tackle and didn’t. Thankfully, Taron (Johnson) makes the tackle down near the goal line and our guys held them to a field goal. But overall disappointed in that first half. The second half we played the run a little bit better.”

Raheem Mostert’s long run (it was 67 yards, not 71) helped the Dolphins gain 126 yards in the first half on the ground. In the second, Miami gained 62 yards on 11 carries, a 5.6-yard average. Still too much.

The Dolphins used the fullback a lot more than in the Week 3 meeting to out-physical the Bills at the point of attack. The priority of Frazier and Sean McDermott always has been to limit big pass plays. It’s a passing league. You don’t win in the NFL by having a good run defense and a bad pass defense. So the Bills aren’t about to sacrifice pass coverage against big personnel by taking their star nickel cornerback, Johnson, off the field. It would take a stick of dynamite to get the Bills out of nickel.

“You have to be conscious of that possibility,” Frazier said of shifting to a three-linebacker defense. “And we do have some contingencies. But the way we played the run better in the second half kind of solidified, we have some answers. If you’re not in your gap, it doesn’t matter if we were in base personnel or not. If you don’t tackle, it doesn’t matter what personnel you have on the field. When it’s that issue, that’s one thing vs. schematically you can’t get it done with that personnel on the field. But missed tackles, gap integrity, that’s a different matter.”

Missed tackles are a concern. Pro Football Focus has the Bills leading the NFL in missed tackles with 147. This is one of those subjective statistics that shouldn’t be considered absolute gospel. Minnesota, the worst defense in the NFL, has missed 90 tackles. Detroit, second worst, has missed 106.

Yet, there have been some glaring misses for the Bills, like in the road loss to the Jets, on the 81-yard touchdown run by Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook, against New England’s Rhamondre Stevenson, and on a handful of runs by Bam Knight in the home win over the Jets.

“Guys do have a lot of pride and they want to do better at that part of the game,” Frazier said. “In the NFL on defense, you have to tackle. This time of year you can’t really work on it the way you want to. You don’t have on pads. This is a non-padded week for us. But you have to mentally put yourself in that frame of mind to be able to go out and tackle and get guys to the ground. Our guys have rebounded in the past when it comes to that. This week we’re playing the team that has the most rushing yards on average of anybody in the league, so we’ll have our hands full in the run game.”

Chicago averages a league-best 187 yards rushing a game. Fields, the second-year quarterback from Ohio State, already has 1,000 rushing yards, seventh best among all players in the NFL.

The Bears have attempted the fewest passes in the NFL and are 32nd in the league in passing yards.

From this perspective, the biggest thing to worry about on the Bills’ defense is the pass rush without Von Miller.

For this week, however, the spotlight will remain on the run defense.