Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen's mastery of Miami puts fire in AFC East rivalry

They have $38.5 million in salary cap space committed to the cornerback position, tops in the NFL. Byron Jones makes $16.5 million a year, and Howard makes $15 million a year. They’re the sixth and seventh highest-paid cornerbacks in the NFL, and they each were No. 1 at the time their deals were signed.

Miami coach Brian Flores, like his mentor Bill Belichick, likes to play man coverage underneath. But Allen and the Bills’ receivers skewered the scheme last season.

In the Week 2 win at Miami, the Dolphins blitzed 25%, a little below the NFL average. But when they did, Allen went 6 of 9 for 147 yards with two TDs and no interceptions, according to Buffalo News charts.

Miami got more desperate in the Week 17 meeting, blitzing Allen 52% in the first half. He went 11 of 13 for 139 yards and two TDs vs. rushes of five or more men. Then Allen sat out the second half.

“It's not like I get any more fired up for them than I do any other game,” Allen said Wednesday. “But our coaches do a really good job of game-planning. And there's games where we executed really well. So we've got to have a team mindset of just going out there, and whatever coach calls, we've got to put forward our best effort.”