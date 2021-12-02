Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen needs to summon his patience vs. Patriots

“Going back to that game and just not trying to play hero ball,” Allen said. “I think I threw three interceptions in the first half or something like that and didn't help our team in that aspect, didn’t help us move the ball. But again, learning with Sean McDermott and Daboll’s help, just trying to end every possession with a kick, whether it be a punt, field goal or PAT and giving ourselves the best chance possible and again, I think it all comes back to that whole turnover deal.”

Allen executed the plan brilliantly in last season's December win over the Pats.

He was 18 of 18 on throws fewer than 10 yards past the line of scrimmage. Check out the plays and yards of these Buffalo scoring drives in the game: 10-49, 12-70, 10-75, 8-75, 10-95. Beautiful.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

“Being decisive with the football and again, just finding completions early on,” Allen said Wednesday of the key to offensive rhythm. “I think that's the most important thing, is just trying to find completions and not forcing the ball down the field and I think in that game that we alluded to earlier, that's what I was trying to do, trying to force the ball down the field and trying to make some plays that way, but again, we got to get guys to get open, we got to block, we got to run, I got to put the ball where they can catch it.”