Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen is more ready for the moment with Chiefs than last year

Whatever you’re paying for television service, you’re getting your money’s worth Sunday night.
Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen, Part IV.
“I had a feeling if we wanted to get to the Super Bowl, we were going to have to beat them,” Bills safety Jordan Poyer said. “Here we are some ‘X’ amount of weeks later in that position for a great opportunity if we go play our best football.”
They're the two most electric, insanely talented, young quarterbacks in the NFL in the playoffs.
There’s no question who’s No. 1 right now. The Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback, still only 26, has a Super Bowl ring, a Super Bowl MVP award and two AFC titles. Mahomes has all the things that come with a Lombardi Trophy. He’s on your television constantly, whether it’s selling State Farm Insurance, soup, sneakers or shampoo. Sunday’s AFC divisional playoff game will be Mahomes’ 10th playoff start.
Allen, 25, is eight months younger than Mahomes. Sunday will mark his sixth playoff start.
Yet Allen is more ready for this moment, more ready to go toe-to-toe with Mahomes, than he was a year ago.
Allen’s statistics this season fell a little shy of his franchise-record passing totals of 2020. But Allen’s numbers still were spectacular. He produced 42 touchdowns and 5,160 yards, ranking second and fourth, respectively, in the NFL. (Mahomes produced 39 touchdowns and 5,220 yards.) There’s no doubt Allen is a little better quarterback than he was a year ago.
He has another year working with coordinator Brian Daboll under his belt. The database of defensive looks in his brain is larger. Defenses have forced him to play with more patience over the past year. He has adapted.
Recall last year’s AFC championship game in Kansas City. The Chiefs had Allen and the offense off balance. A muffed punt by the Chiefs early allowed the Bills to score on a one-play, 3-yard drive. Take that away, and the Bills’ first seven drives went: FG, punt, punt, punt, FG, FG, INT.
“I felt, especially early on in that game, that he was trying to prove how good he is,” former NFL quarterback and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky told The News in September. “He played in a hurry, and he was almost trying to prove that fact. That’s how he got himself into a little bit of trouble. He didn’t trust the things he was seeing.”
Allen has played within himself better this year. Against seven playoff opponents, he has 18 TDs and two INTs. In the Dec. 26 meeting with New England, he skewered the Patriots with underneath passing early, then took bigger chunk plays later. Last week’s humiliation of the proud Patriots defense was the most brilliant game of Allen’s career.
On Wednesday, Allen talked about his progression since his first playoff game in Houston in 2019.
“I think it’s just repetitions of in-game reps and being in the playoffs the last few years,” Allen said. “Taking the experience and the knowledge that we’ve gained, understanding that every drive that you have in the playoffs is very crucial to the game. Being smart with the football and not pressing.”
Allen used to think he had to play angry. Now, we see more lethal surgery.
“I would just say the biggest thing I've seen is just his confidence and his command of the offense,” safety Jordan Poyer said. “He's got really good playmakers around him. He's able to distribute the ball. I think last week we saw every receiver had a catch. I think I said on mic'ed up last week, we're lucky to have him on our team. I wouldn't want to play him if I was on another team. He's a great teammate, great guy. And his confidence is through the roof.”
“When he steps out there, just know he’s not blinking at all,” running back Devin Singletary said. “No matter the situation, he’s always in kill mode. That’s the best way to put it.”
Mahomes isn’t blinking, either.
Mahomes has 151 touchdown passes in his first five seasons, second most in history. Dan Marino is first at 168.
Mahomes and Allen are among only six QBs who have thrown for 4,000 yards and 35 TDs in back-to-back seasons (with Tom Brady, Peyton Manning, Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees).
If the Bills’ McBeane braintrust can keep pushing the right buttons, this has the makings of a rivalry similar to that of Tom Brady vs. Manning, who went head-to-head 17 times over 15 seasons. (Brady won 11).
“Both of them are great for the NFL,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told Buffalo media Wednesday. “First of all, to have this influx of these young guys to come in, I think is tremendous for the league. Both of these guys are two of the finest. They’re both mobile. They both can run around, extend plays. It’s fun to watch unless you’re playing them, right? Then it’s not so fun.”
Allen knows it is inevitable he will be judged in comparison with Mahomes.
“I think that's the nature of the business,” Allen said. “We know in this league, the quarterbacks, they get a lot of the praise and they get a lot of the hate, downfall and all that stuff, too. And I think it just kind of comes with this position that we play. But ... it's obviously pretty cool to be in that conversation with a player who's won MVP and won a Super Bowl already. And he's done all the major things that you want to accomplish in your career, and obviously he wants more, too. Yeah, it's cool and I know the type of guy Pat is. We’ve talked to each other a few times. He's an awesome dude, and I know he's got his foundation set up that helps a lot of people. And that's something I really admire about him as well, that he's a real good person off the field as well.”
Mahomes and Allen both are likable characters. They both play with the joy of a little kid.
"We’re living a kid’s dream right now," Singletary said. "Even though, at times, it might be pressure, sometimes you’ve got to sit back and just realize we’re living a dream and just enjoy and cherish all the moments. I think that’s what Josh shows day in and day out.”
Obviously, the other 21 starters on the field for each team will have a big say in the matter. The Bills’ defense didn’t make Mahomes be spectacular last January. He could have played the game in a tuxedo.
Odds are, however, Allen is going to need his A game to outduel Mahomes.
“I don't know if rivalry is the right word, but they are the mecca of the AFC,” Allen said. “And that's the team that everybody wants to aspire to be, to be in three AFC championships in a row and being in two Super Bowls in a row. So that's the type of level that we want to be and in order to be the best, you gotta beat the best.”