Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen is more ready for the moment with Chiefs than last year

“Both of them are great for the NFL,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid told Buffalo media Wednesday. “First of all, to have this influx of these young guys to come in, I think is tremendous for the league. Both of these guys are two of the finest. They’re both mobile. They both can run around, extend plays. It’s fun to watch unless you’re playing them, right? Then it’s not so fun.”

“I think that's the nature of the business,” Allen said. “We know in this league, the quarterbacks, they get a lot of the praise and they get a lot of the hate, downfall and all that stuff, too. And I think it just kind of comes with this position that we play. But ... it's obviously pretty cool to be in that conversation with a player who's won MVP and won a Super Bowl already. And he's done all the major things that you want to accomplish in your career, and obviously he wants more, too. Yeah, it's cool and I know the type of guy Pat is. We’ve talked to each other a few times. He's an awesome dude, and I know he's got his foundation set up that helps a lot of people. And that's something I really admire about him as well, that he's a real good person off the field as well.”