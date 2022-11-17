Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen could use Bills' O-line, run game to carry a bit more load

A lot of fans looked at the Buffalo Bills’ schedule in August and said to themselves, “Cleveland Browns. At home. In November. No Deshaun Watson at quarterback. The Bills can win that with one hand tied behind their backs.”

Lo and behold, the Bills might actually have to beat the Browns on Sunday with one hand figuratively tied behind their backs.

Forecasts are calling for the bulk of the big snowstorm to be finished by Sunday morning. But wind gusts of up to 30 mph are estimated for Sunday afternoon, and there is the distinct possibility of snow flurries during the game, with generalized snowfall moving south of the city.

Here come the Browns, led by the No. 3 rusher in the NFL, Nick Chubb, and one of the better offensive lines in the league. Chubb is averaging 5.7 yards a carry, best in the league.

If the weather limits the ability of Josh Allen to throw and Stefon Diggs to catch to any degree, it’s an equalizer for Cleveland.

Meanwhile, Allen is on an interception slump the past 10 quarters and could use a little more help carrying the offensive load.

It would be nice if the Bills’ running game turned in a 60-minute performance for a change.

Devin Singletary still is looking for his first 100-yard game. His season high is 85 yards at Kansas City on 17 carries. That was the only game this season in which he has had more than 14 carries.

Nevertheless, the Bills’ linemen took encouragement from last week’s 30-point outing against Minnesota.

Singletary had 41 yards on 4.6 yards a carry in the first half and scored his first two rushing TDs of the season.

“The running game is definitely getting there,” guard Ryan Bates said. “We’ve been getting good yards a carry. ... We’ve got to trust the coaching and keep doing what we’re doing. It’s really just execution.”

“The running game is getting closer,” guard Rodger Saffold said. “It’s kind of like little things that you don’t expect that you can’t really see if you’re a fan watching. It’s stuff we know in our room. It’s like little mistakes, like maybe a wrong call, one area that messes up the whole play.”

The Bills couldn’t keep the run game going in the second half and continued to have problems in converting short-yardage runs.

“Those are what I’m talking about,” Saffold said of short-yardage runs. “It’s little, minute things that you wouldn’t even think matter. Things that we talk about, we gotta walk through it, we practice it. It’s a learning curve.”

The Bills are a passing team, just like Kansas City. That’s the way it should be with an elite quarterback like Allen or Patrick Mahomes. The main issue is not with the Bills running a lot more, but running more efficiently.

The Bills’ linemen fully understand that Allen’s passing needs to be the offense’s main mode of transportation. Still, Saffold doesn’t deny that getting more in-game repetitions helps as the season goes along.

“If you’re not doing the run as much as a team, you have to try to fix those things as you go,” he said. “If you’re running the ball consistently over and over again, those problems may happen at the beginning of the year, then you start seeing them go away. There’s some things we do that we have to kind of go through the growing pains and deal with those adjustments on the fly, which is also going to help us get better.”

The Bills’ line also is going through the process of mastering the techniques of offensive line coach Aaron Kromer.

“Under the tutelage of Kromer, we keep getting better over the course of the year,” Saffold said. “You start seeing us come more together to where it’s consistent.”

Kromer teaches his linemen that power comes from the ground up, using the leverage that comes from a solid base, with the feet firmly planted to lift the defender off his spot. It’s the same school of blocking taught by Cleveland’s legendary line coach, Bill Callahan, who is a mentor to Kromer.

Bates isn’t worried about the weather forecast.

“I like this kind of weather,” he said. “I feel like the way I play – knees under shoulders, feet grounded – it doesn’t affect my play a lot differently. The style and technique Krom teaches here, it’s all about cleats in the ground, grounded, not falling forward. If anything, I think if it snows, it affects the D-line more than the O-line because of the way they’re rushing. They’re trying to bend the edge. The grip on the ground is not as good.”

Maybe, the Bills’ passing game will catch a break from the weather.

Maybe, the snow band won’t be over Orchard Park to start the game. The most ideal path to victory over the Browns would be the same way the Bills beat the Green Bay Packers. Boat race them with early scores. The Bills were up on the Packers 24-7 at halftime. At that point, all the running in the world wasn’t going to bring Green Bay back.

But the weather may not make it so easy for the Bills.

It’s a good idea if the Bills keep working their ground game some more this week. The Browns' defense ranks 23rd in rushing yards allowed and 27th in yards per carry allowed. They're last in rushing DVOA, the Football Outsiders' metric that factors in the competition.

Everyone knows what happened to the Bills last year on two awful passing days in Orchard Park – the regular-season losses to Indianapolis and New England.

The last six games on this year’s schedule – three at home and three on the road – are all outdoors at cold-weather sites.

The Bills’ offensive line and running backs can pull more weight. At some point over the next two months – and probably Sunday – the team is going to need it.