Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen carries heavy load against elite Bengals cast

The Buffalo Bills are going to need Josh Allen to be great in Cincinnati on Monday night.

The Bengals’ have a disciplined defense that forces opposing quarterbacks to be patient. That’s part of the challenge facing the Allen with the No. 1 seed in the AFC on the line. He needs to avoid being goaded in into playing hero ball. In other words, be great without trying too hard to be great.

The other part of the challenge for Allen is he needs to outscore his counterpart – Joe Burrow – despite the fact the Bengals quarterback has better skill-position talent around him.

Let’s be honest: Cincinnati’s offensive weapons – outside of the quarterback – are superior to those of the Bills.

Are the Bills good enough at No. 2 and No. 3 receiver – Gabe Davis and Isaiah McKenzie – to win a Super Bowl? Or do they need to upgrade at least one of those spots? They might be good enough, if Allen plays his “A game.” We’re going to find out over the next month, starting with the showdown of AFC powers in Paycor Stadium.

Burrow has no concerns when he drops back to throw. On one side of the field, he has Ja’Marr Chase, the fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft, a 4.34-second speedster and last year’s offensive rookie of the year in the NFL. Chase is a cross between Odell Beckham Jr. and DeSean Jackson, according to Giants defensive chief Wink Martindale.

On the other side of the field, Burrow has 6-foot-4, 220-pound Tee Higgins, who has 3,000 receiving yards in three NFL seasons and is a contested catch monster. He abused New England’s little cornerbacks last week – 5-9 Jonathan Jones and 5-8 Marcus Jones.

In the slot is reliable veteran Tyler Boyd, who has 53 catches.

Chase is a tiny bit better than Stefon Diggs, Higgins is significantly better than Davis, and Boyd is better than McKenzie.

The Bengals arguably have a slight edge at running back, too, with Joe Mixon, a three-time 1,000-yard rusher. The Bills have a slight edge at tight end, with Dawson Knox over Hayden Hurst.

Burrow has the luxury of lobbing the ball 25 yards up the sideline five to 10 times a game and taking his chances that Chase or Higgins will come down with a few. That’s not to take anything away from Burrow, who is No. 2 in the NFL in passing yards and No. 3 in completion percentage.

Burrow has more people powering the bandwagon than Allen.

All of this doesn’t necessarily mean the Bengals’ offense is better than Buffalo’s. The Bills rank fourth in scoring, the Bengals fifth. The Bills are second in yards, the Bengals’ seventh.

If you compare advanced analytics, Football Outsiders’ Value Over Average metric, the Bills' offense ranks third and the Bengals fifth. That calculates the result of every play compared with the league average and factors in quality of the opposition.

You want to take out the Bills’ hot start? Fine. From Week 8 to Week 16 – Green Bay through Chicago – the Bills still are fourth in the league on offense and the Bengals ninth.

The Bengals’ defense won’t be an easy nut to crack for Allen. The Bengals have won three straight games over Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes the past 13 months. Defending Allen is a lot like defending Mahomes.

The Bengals play a lot of different zones. They emphasize coverage over blitzing.

“They just have a well-put-together team,” Mahomes said after losing to the Bengals, 27-24, in Week 13. “They’re well-coached. . . . Their defense changes up a lot of different coverages.”

“They dropped eight and had a thief player rolling around in there,” Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said, referring to a “robber” safety who tries to undercut in-breaking routes. “And they executed well.”

Allen knows the Bengals dropped eight men into coverage a ton in the AFC Championship Game against the Chiefs last January. They used a spy on Mahomes at times. His old Wyoming teammate, Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, probably is going to be spying on him some on Monday.

“Every game plan that they have is geared up toward that team,” Allen said. “If they want to make it a two-high game, obviously it’s being patient, making the right decisions, getting the ball to the open guys, finding the checkdowns, allowing our running backs to get the run game going. Obviously, that’s easier said than done. But yeah, I guess we’ll have to feel out how they’re going to attack, how they’re going to play us and make some in-game adjustments and play smart, efficient football.”

Allen has produced 4,775 offensive yards and 39 TDs. Burrow has produced 4,507 yards and 39 TDs.

In Josh, the Bills trust. Thank God he has big shoulders. The Bills are going to need them.