Mark Gaughan: Jets' defense took Bills' blueprint and put heat on Josh Allen

The New York Jets took the Buffalo Bills’ defensive blueprint and showed they can do it even better Sunday.

The Jets relied on the four-man rush in getting five sacks of quarterback Josh Allen in the 20-17 upset of the Bills.

Despite Jets' rushing success, Bills stuck with two linebackers The Bills played their usual nickel defense from start to finish against during a 20-17 loss at MetLife Stadium – despite giving up 174 rushing yards.

New York blitzed the Bills on only two of Allen’s 43 dropbacks. All five sacks came from a four-man rush, which is discouraging for the Bills.

It raises the question nine weeks into the NFL season: Who has the best defense in the AFC East?

The Bills still rank No. 1 in fewest points allowed and No. 4 in yards allowed. The Jets are No. 8 in points allowed and No. 7 in yards allowed. On Sunday, the Jets’ unit was superior.

“We have some good players,” Jets coach Robert Saleh said. “I’ll always talk about those guys first. Knock on wood, our D-line is healthy, playing a relentless style of football.”

The pass-protection performance by the Bills’ offensive line wasn’t horrible, odd as it might sound. The various mistakes by Allen were a bigger reason for the loss than the pass blocking.

Nevertheless, the Jets’ front four got the better of the pass blockers in some key moments.

Ken Dorsey Watch: Bills' 11 personnel stumbles vs. Jets The lack of success of the Bills’ primary passing formation, 11 personnel, was the biggest takeaway from Sunday’s loss to the New York Jets.

A look at the five sacks:

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

• The first two were a result of pressure yielded by center Mitch Morse. Jets defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins beat Morse on the first and knocked the ball out of Allen’s hands. The Bills recovered and scored a TD anyway. Morse got bull rushed by defensive tackle Quinnen Williams for a second sack, just before Allen’s second interception.

• The third sack came early in the fourth quarter, when Solomon Thomas beat guard Ryan Bates. That was a run-pass option play, with a handoff for Devin Singletary to the left and a slant for Stefon Diggs to the right. Allen did not hand off, even though the safety on Diggs’ side didn’t move toward the run. Still, Allen couldn’t pull the trigger because Thomas was in his face in the passing lane.

• The fourth sack came three plays later and derailed what was a promising drive that had reached midfield. It wasn’t the line’s fault, it was just a good play by rookie defensive end Jermaine Johnson, who caught Allen from behind on a bootleg. That’s something you almost never see any defensive end do. But Johnson has 4.58 speed, elite for a 262-pounder.

• The fifth sack was on right tackle David Quessenberry, who was beaten to the outside by Bryce Huff with 1:17 to go.

Huff’s sack shows the Jets’ talent. He’s No. 10 on their D-line depth chart.

“He wins his one-on-ones,” Saleh said. “Being able to rush the passer is like gold. It’s a premium commodity, if you will. It is something he does at an extremely high level. ... You don’t normally dress 10 D-linemen in a football game. It’s just a matter of me sitting with Joe (Douglas) and saying, 'Screw it, we’re dressing 10,' because we had to get him on the football field.”

Upon Further Review: Bills' offense is lacking a reliable second target behind Stefon Diggs Right now, it feels as if quarterback Josh Allen has one person he can depend on, and that’s wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

The Jets have 26 sacks in nine games, and 25 have come with a four-man rush.

The Bills have 23 sacks, and five have come on blitzes.

Sacks are good, regardless of whether there are four, five, six or seven rushers. But it’s a sign of both teams’ confidence in their defensive lines.

The Jets entered the game allowing opponents only 3.8 yards a carry, second best in the league.

Thanks to Allen’s running ability, the Bills averaged 6.1 yards a carry – 134 yards on 22 carries. Even if you take out Allen’s three scrambles for 29 yards, the Bills gained 5.5 a carry on 19 attempts.

Allen had six designed runs for 57 yards, including a 36-yard TD. Against a top run-stuffing defense, it was smart for the Bills to use Allen as a rushing weapon. They did it last year against stout defenses like Tampa Bay and New England.