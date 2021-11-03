Mark Gaughan: Jerry Hughes remains as critical as ever to Bills' front four

“All game he was getting out kind of early, so I knew he kind of honored our speed, especially from the first game we played against him and A.J. blew by him,” Hughes said, referring to A.J. Epenesa. “So I knew if he was going to keep doing that throughout the game, it was about taking advantage of it at the right time. The fourth quarter was the right place and the right time.”

Rousseau doesn’t quite have the “bend” ability of Hughes. Nobody who’s 6-foot-7 does. But combine Rousseau’s speed and with his rare arm length, and the first-round draft pick has shown surprising effectiveness so far. Rousseau ranks 23rd in pressure rate at 8.2%, and he’s third against “true pass sets,” subtracting screens, rollouts and play-action.

“He’s doing a great job,” Hughes said. “He’s not your typical rookie who comes in here and his eyes are all big. He’s been all business since Day One. It’s a testament to his maturity level and the way he carries himself. He’s able to pick up on a lot of things quickly. Coach has been on him, and it’s paying off for him.”