Mark Gaughan: In showdown of elite QBs, run game for Bills, Chiefs will be critical

You could have driven two 16-wheelers, side by side, through some of the holes Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through last Sunday in Philadelphia.

Edwards-Helaire rushed for 102 yards on only 14 attempts – 7.3 yards a carry – and it could not have looked easier.

What on earth was the Eagles’ defense doing?

It was doing the same thing many teams do these days when trying to stop the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Sit back. Try not to get killed by a big pass play. Go “light” with defenders in the box – from tackle to tackle near the line of scrimmage.

A similar strategy is likely to be on display for both defenses Sunday night when the Bills go to Kansas City for an early AFC showdown.

Everyone will be talking about the battle of great quarterbacks – Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen – but the running game likely will go a long way to deciding the outcome.