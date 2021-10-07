Mark Gaughan: In showdown of elite QBs, run game for Bills, Chiefs will be critical

You could have driven two 16-wheelers, side by side, through some of the holes Kansas City running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire ran through last Sunday in Philadelphia.
Edwards-Helaire rushed for 102 yards on only 14 attempts – 7.3 yards a carry – and it could not have looked easier.
What on earth was the Eagles’ defense doing?
It was doing the same thing many teams do these days when trying to stop the Kansas City Chiefs offense. Sit back. Try not to get killed by a big pass play. Go “light” with defenders in the box – from tackle to tackle near the line of scrimmage.
A similar strategy is likely to be on display for both defenses Sunday night when the Bills go to Kansas City for an early AFC showdown.
Everyone will be talking about the battle of great quarterbacks – Patrick Mahomes vs. Josh Allen – but the running game likely will go a long way to deciding the outcome.
“We'll have our hands full for sure,” said Bills defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier. “Our goal is to slow them down. I don't know if anybody really stops them. You need to slow them down, and it needs to be a collective effort in doing that. It's going to be a challenge. They have an outstanding offense with great personnel, so we'll have to figure out some things along the way, make some adjustments as the game goes.”
Trying to stop the run with six men (at least when the ball is snapped) is the prudent way to try to contain both Mahomes and Allen. Both the Chiefs and the Bills are averaging 33.5 ppg this year.
Kansas City has the most dangerous receiver on the planet in Tyreek “The Cheetah” Hill, who runs the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds. He has 62 touchdowns in 78 games, and 35 of them are from 30 or more yards out.
The Bills’ defensive plan in Week 5 of last season was to sit back in coverage. Edwards-Helaire rushed for 161 yards.
But Frazier’s plan that night was sound. The Bills’ run defense was poor, and Allen had a bad night. Yet Buffalo still was within 23-17 with 6 minutes left in the game. The game plan worked. The players simply didn’t execute it well enough.
So it goes for Kansas City most weeks. The Chiefs’ offense faced the third most “light boxes” in the league last season, according to Football Outsiders.
On the other side of the ball, Kansas City used similar run-defense tactics against the Bills last year. Normally, Kansas City’s defense likes to get people near the line of scrimmage. But against the Bills’ offense, the Chiefs used a light box (six or fewer defenders) on 81% of the plays in the regular season meeting and 73% in the AFC title game, according to Sharp Football Stats. Out of character.
How did the Bills do? You know the answer. The Bills’ running backs ran 15 times for 42 yards in the regular season and nine times for 32 yards in the AFC final. That put too much pressure on Allen to constantly throw into tight windows in the K.C. secondary.
So far this season, the signs are promising for the Bills’ running game. The average-per-carry for both Devin Singletary and Zack Moss are up. Washington tried to sit back with two deep safeties a bunch last week. By my unofficial count, the Bills ran 11 times for 55 yards (5.0 a carry) when Washington sat back in Cover 2 Sunday. Pretty good.
Sitting back in coverage is the right thing to do against the Chiefs. They’re going to gain yards. The key is holding those runs to 3, 4, 5 and 6 yards, not getting gashed for 8, 9 and 10 yards.
It’s not easy. When Kansas City goes to two tight ends, the Bills (like most teams) stick with five defensive backs on the field. Last year in Week 5, Kansas City averaged 8.5 yards a carry with 12 personnel (two TEs) vs. the Bills’ nickel defense, according to News charts.
There’s a lot more details involved. Last week, the Eagles’ defense got gashed when Kansas City went to 2-by-2 sets (two receivers on each side of the line). The Eagles had their slot corner play man coverage, with safety help deep. The slot corner would follow the receiver, and the Chiefs would run the ball straight through that “bubble” in the defense.
What’s a run defense to do? There’s two keys. One, tackle well. Two, win one-on-one matchups on the defensive line. Part of the reason Kansas City’s defense won with light boxes against the Bills was Chiefs star Chris Jones kicked butt on the interior of the Bills’ line and made a lot of run stops. The Bills couldn’t block him.
The Bills need a run stuff somewhere along the way on each drive, then somehow get off the field on a third down here and there.
This isn’t to say Mahomes and Allen won’t light it up. I’ll put the over-under on combined touchdown passes for the two QBs at 6.5. But the quarterback who gets the most help from his running game will have a huge advantage.