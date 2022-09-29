Mark Gaughan: If Bills need to lean on Josh Allen while run game sorts itself out, let 'er rip

Worry is the constant state of existence for most die-hard Buffalo Bills fans.

Even after the 41-7 home-opening rout of Tennessee, I got plenty of messages from people fretting over one thing or another regarding the Men of McDermott.

Here’s one thing not to worry about: Josh Allen passing the ball too much.

Every time the ball is in Allen’s hands is a good play for the Bills, and a high likelihood of a bad play for the defense.

Allen drives the bus. The Bills are a passing team. They always should be a passing team as long as No. 17 is on the field.

On a hot day in Miami last week, under tough circumstances and amid a slew of injuries on the offensive line, Allen dropped back to pass 72 out of 90 plays – 80%. That’s way more than normal, which sparked reaction from all corners of the NFL world.

Former Dallas head coach Jason Garrett said this on NBC Sunday night: “It was all about Josh Allen and at the end of it, they might have been asking him to do too much. ... Don’t get me wrong, Josh Allen was spectacular. The best teams in football spread the burden around. . . . The obvious example is can you run the ball better? He threw it 62 times today, that’s not easy in the NFL.”

"You can't throw the ball 63 times," chimed in former Dallas defensive end Marcus Spears on ESPN.

On a day when the offensive line was struggling in run blocking with three backups on the field against a good defensive line, the best option was to throw the ball. And the Bills put up 497 yards of offense. Nine out of 10 times when a team gains 497 yards, it’s going to score at least 24 points. It was just one of those rare games in which the Bills didn’t convert huge yards into enough points.

The Bills do not need a dominant running game. They need a serviceable running game, an efficient running game.

Is the Bills’ running game good enough? It’s too early to say. Is the offensive line good enough at run blocking? We don’t know yet. Not enough information. Yes, it’s something for fans to worry about.

Here’s what Sean McDermott said Wednesday about the need to see a little better balance in the run and the pass and the O-line’s run blocking under coach Aaron Kromer.

“I've got a lot of confidence in Aaron and our offensive linemen,” McDermott said. “We didn't get it going this past weekend. And I think as the season – especially the beginning part of the season – unfolds, you're always collecting data, collecting information. Then where do you need to make adjustments? How do you need to evolve as an offense, in this case, so that we can continue to improve and win games? And to kind of just cover your ears or your eyes to that and other things like that wouldn't be responsible. And we're all about that. So that means taking the time to research it, looking ourselves in the mirror, and then knowing what we've got to work on to improve as a team.”

It is especially critical that the Bills can exploit opponents with the run when defenses stay in two-deep coverages. The Bills did a decent job of running against that kind of defense in the opener in Los Angeles. Devin Singletary and Zach Moss combined for 63 yards on 14 carries. Allen ran nine times that day, four on designed runs. Allen had only three designed runs in Miami (the rest were scrambles).

It's worth noting that catches by the running backs are way up, 28 through three games. Some of those are “long handoffs,” another good way to exploit those soft underneath coverages.

The Bills led the NFL last year in passing rate on first downs in the first three quarters (60%). It was a great approach by former coordinator Brian Daboll.

New coordinator Ken Dorsey is calling passes on 68% of first downs the first three quarters, a very good thing under the current circumstances. Allen drives the bus.

It’s true that the Bills aren’t pushing the ball down the field with early-downs passes as much as they did overall last year. Allen’s passes beyond the first-down marker in the first half this year is 21%. Last year, it was 30%, according to Sharp Football.

But keep in mind the Bills have played three pretty good defenses so far. And in Miami, the game plan surely was to keep possession of the ball and help a defense that was trying contain Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle without all four starting defensive backs. It made a ton of sense. It just didn’t produce a win.

The state of the run game may well be a topic of discussion again this week. Baltimore has a pretty stout defensive front, even if 355-pound nose tackle Michael Pierce misses the game with a torn biceps (which seems likely).

The best way to attack Baltimore’s defense probably is via the pass.

It might take awhile for the Bills to find the right way to attack teams on the ground. In the meantime, if they need to lean on the golden arm of Allen, by all means, they should lean into their strength.

“I would say putting the ball in Josh’s hands gives you the worst odds as a defense,” Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley said.