Mark Gaughan: Hold onto your seats, Bills' season about to get intense

No, but the next four teams the Bills play don’t give the ball away very often.

Colts quarterback Carson Wentz ranks No. 2 in the league in interception avoidance. New Orleans has the third-fewest giveaways in the league. New England is famous for not beating itself, and Patriots rookie QB Mac Jones has just one interception his last four games. Tom Brady is the No. 4 QB in NFL history at avoiding interceptions.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The next month will test the Bills’ ability to play solid football in all three phases. How good is this Bills team? We’re about to find out.

The Colts are sitting at .500 and haven’t really beaten anybody this year. Their wins are over Houston, the Jets, Miami, Jacksonville and an up-and-down San Francisco team. But the Colts have a bunch of tough losses – two to Tennessee, one to the 7-3 Rams and one in overtime to Baltimore in which the Ravens’ Lamar Jackson played one of the great games of his life.

Indianapolis returns most of the roster from its 11-5 team of last season. Let’s not forget the Colts outplayed the Bills by most measures last January in Orchard Park. They outgained the Bills, dominated field position and dominated time of possession. The No. 1 reason the Bills won was because Josh Allen put on his Superman cape and was the best player on the field.