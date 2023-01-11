Mark Gaughan: For battle-tested Bills, failure is not an option vs. banged-up Dolphins

Mark Gaughan Bills/NFL writer Gaughan's insight is featured in the "PlayAction" video series, providing analysis to get Bills fans ready for the next game. He is past president of the Pro Football Writers of America and served as a Pro Football Hall of Fame selector for 12 years. Follow Mark Gaughan Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

We turn to one of the Buffalo Bills’ resident philosophers, Dion Dawkins, to put Sunday’s wild-card playoff game against the arch-rival Miami Dolphins into some kind of perspective:

“We just have history, it's just the history that comes with it,” Dawkins said Wednesday at One Bills Drive. “Like, if you go on a date with somebody three times, you should know that she or he, whoever you're with, likes a Lemon Drop or a Shirley Temple. That's what you should know. So, I kind of look at it for what it is, like I don't make it like all these giant things. ... Like, we're going on our third date, you know. Hopefully we can take 'em home.”

Let me put my armchair psychologist hat on and say I like the fact the Bills’ starting left tackle is thinking about girly-girl drinks he might order and saying “don’t make it like all these giant things” four days in advance of a do-or-die elimination game at Highmark Stadium.

It’s the playoffs. The heat is on. And for this week, for sure, the pressure is on the Bills way more than the Dolphins.

Miami is in the playoffs for the first time since 2016. The Dolphins somehow just survived a five-game losing streak to squeak into the last AFC playoff spot. They’re playing without starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, still out due to a concussion. Their likely starter is a rookie seventh-round draft pick, Skylar Thompson.

The Dolphins are playing with house money. Their first season under new coach Mike McDaniel is a relative success, regardless of Sunday’s outcome.

The Bills will be playing their seventh playoff game in the last four years. Las Vegas bumped up the spread to 13.5 points in favor of Buffalo on Wednesday afternoon. If the Bills lose at home to the Dolphins, Buffalo’s season will be a failure. Period.

With Tagovailoa in the game, the Bills would have drawn the toughest first-round matchup in the AFC. Without Tua, the Bills couldn’t have asked for a more favorable matchup.

It’s probably a good thing that the Bills are so familiar with the Dolphins. The Bills are well aware they lost by two at Miami and needed their “A game” to beat the Dolphins by three, 32-29, just four weeks ago. The Bills can’t kid themselves about the players across the line of scrimmage.

Dawkins knows Jaelan Phillips, Bradley Chubb and Melvin Ingram are top-end pass rushers. Mitch Morse knows defensive tackle Christian Wilkins could hand him his lunch. And the Bills’ defenders know Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle can burn them in a flash, no matter who’s throwing the ball.

“This is a very dangerous team coming in here, both sides of the football, and it really doesn't matter who's at the helm at quarterback for them,” Morse said. “They have playmakers on the defense that can really carry this team, and it'll be just a really great competitive match come Sunday at one.”

Another thing that the Bills hope works in their favor is they are battle tested. This roster has a ton of playoff experience and prime-time game experience. And this season has seemed like the Hundred Years’ War, given all the injuries and natural disasters they've faced.

“This team has been through a lot this year, you know what I mean?” asked Tyler Matakevich. “We’ve got to keep chugging along. Everything we’ve been through the last couple years has got us to this point, has built us up. I think it’s only made us stronger.”

“If there’s any team that was battle tested this year, it’s been this team,” said safety Dean Marlowe. “I think kudos goes to the character and the organization from top down, the way we’ve handled each situation. The trust that the coaches have in the players and the trust the players have in each other goes a long way. That helps us get over adversity and tough times. At the end of the day we play for each other, and we don’t want to let each other down.”

Dawkins said the release of Damar Hamlin from the hospital Wednesday was another weight lifted off the locker room.

“We’ve been going into work unstressed now; D-Ham is home,” Dawkins said. “That was stressing us. We have a lot of weight off our shoulders. I think in a good way, it’s a good thing we can look forward to this game. When everyone is relaxed and intense – both at the same time - that’s when we have our best foot forward.”

Faith in Josh Allen is another thing that gives the players in the locker room belief that they are ready for the playoff moment.

“Seventeen’s a guy you can trust from Day 1,” said receiver Gabe Davis. “He’s a great player. He gives you confidence in the way he plays, and it instills confidence in you. Having 17 back there is the best thing we can have. I’ve played with him for awhile now. He brings the confidence every single week.”

The Bills need to tap into all that experience and confidence and let it rip. For this Buffalo team this week, failure is not an option.