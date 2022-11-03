Mark Gaughan: Dream on! Josh Allen has become poster boy for opponents' wishful thinking

Josh Allen has become the poster boy for wishful thinking among some fan bases in the NFL. Maybe among some NFL front offices, too.

Take any team with a young quarterback these days, and you can find some of its fans saying, “See, Josh Allen’s numbers weren’t any better than what our guy has put up so far.”

Dream on, franchise quarterback seekers.

What we have come to learn watching the Buffalo Bills’ quarterback the past four-plus seasons is that while he definitely trained himself to excel in a pro-style offense, he also possesses a slew of impossible-to-teach traits that have made him a most valuable player candidate.

The education of an NFL quarterback is a big storyline in this week’s game against the Jets in New York. Jets second-year quarterback Zach Wilson, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft, has elite arm talent.

Yet pocket presence, a hard-to-scout trait, eludes him. Wilson ranks last among all starting quarterbacks this season in completion percentage while under pressure at 19%, according to Pro Football Focus. No other starter is below 38%. Allen is completing 52% under pressure. Allen completed 41% in his second season.

No one can become a franchise quarterback without learning how to win late in the down from the pocket.

“With these young quarterbacks, the fallback is to scramble, get out of the pocket, run,” said retired ex-Bill Ryan Fitzpatrick, now an Amazon Prime NFL analyst. “You’ve seen Josh develop. He knows when he’s running. He knows when to step up and try to make the big play. His development has been so amazing from the completion percentage that everybody points to and the huge jump that he made from Year 2 to Year 3. That’s a big one. But knowing when to take off, knowing when to scramble, when to stay in the pocket and make the play, that’s something he has developed. It’s definitely been learned since he’s been in the NFL.”

Bills backup quarterback Matt Barkley has played with Allen since late in the 2018 season.

Barkley says good pocket presence can be learned ... to a point.

Newly acquired Bills running back Nyheim Hines arrives, starts crash course to be ready for Sunday It took one practice for the Buffalo Bills to realize what running back Nyheim Hines could bring to an already potent offense.

“A lot of it comes through experience, which is why a lot of rookie quarterbacks need time to get adjusted, not only to the speed of throwing the ball downfield, but the speed of the pass rush and how condensed the pockets are compared to a lot of college teams,” Barkley said. “I think, especially for this next generation coming up who are so used to all the offseason 7-on-7 stuff and the shotgun get-it-out-quick stuff, they’re not used to sitting in the pocket and throwing inside a phone booth. That’s something that is next level, and it does take time to get comfortable with.”

Yet Barkley admits that some of the most spectacular examples of Allen winning from the pocket under pressure are not teachable.

Take the 26-yard TD pass to Stefon Diggs against Green Bay on Sunday night. Allen looked off the safety to prevent him from closing on Diggs down the right sideline. Lots of good QBs do that. But Packers defensive tackle Jarran Reed broke free up the middle of the line. Allen didn’t flinch, couldn’t step into the throw and flicked a dime to the end zone for the score.

“It looks like he was a foot away,” Barkley said of Reed. “You can’t really teach that, that arm strength, right?”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Ditto for the 98-yard TD to Gabe Davis against Pittsburgh, when Allen knew he was going to take a shot from blitzing Minkah Fitzpatrick and unleashed a bomb into the wind in perfect stride.

Bills GM Brandon Beane addresses trades, Zack Moss, Odell Beckham Jr. rumors “Of the two guys we got, we looked at 100 other guys. We dug deep into 10 safeties alone. These were the two that made sense,” Beane said.

“Josh just has the talent to hang in there and throw it 65 yards; that’s special,” Barkley said.

Allen’s 6-foot-5, 240-pound body helps him win from the pocket, too. He’s taller in the pocket than most QBs and takes hits better. Wilson is 6-2 and reportedly has bulked up to 220.

“Kyler Murray might make some of those throws,” Barkley said, “but it’s going to be after scrambling out of the pocket, not sitting in there and trusting the timing of the play.”

At any given moment in NFL history, there has been only about 10 or 12 people on the planet who have big arms and elite pocket presence late in the down. And right now there’s only what – three? four? five? – who have both elite pocket presence and MVP-caliber playmaking ability outside the pocket.

The Jets are hoping that the light will turn on for Wilson soon. Bills fans who watched Wilson struggle vs. New England on Sunday probably are dubious.

Bills cornerback Tre'Davious White on long road back: 'The day’s going to come when I rise again' Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White couldn’t wait to return to the field. When he got there, he knew he had some catching up to do. But some aspects caught him off guard.

In his first 18 starts, Wilson has completed 55.4% of his passes. Allen completed 56.3%. Wilson has produced 17 TDs to 16 INTs, has taken 54 sacks and has produced two game-winning drives.

In Allen’s first 18 games, with roughly similar personnel, he produced 30 TDs to 19 INTs, took 33 sacks and engineered seven game-winning drives.

By his 18th start, Allen already had demonstrated elite physical tools that excited all of Bills Mafia. And by the end of his second season, 27 starts into his career, he already had shown dramatic improvement with his accuracy. His completion percentage on throws 19 yards or less downfield went from 59% in 2018 to 66.3% in 2019.

Fitzpatrick said Wilson is still learning what throws he can’t make.

“They’ve surrounded him with a lot of good talent,” Fitz said of the Jets. “He just has to get into a better flow now of understanding what that team needs from him. Some of those wild throws off his back foot and the scrambles, this is a good enough team to where they don’t need that.”

Fitz also worries about the fact the Jets shipped in Wilson’s private QB coach last November to assist the QB the last half of last season. (The private tutor didn’t return to the Jets this year.)

“The thing that scared me last year was when they called John Beck, his personal quarterback coach, to come out and help get his mind right during the season and put him on staff,” Fitzpatrick said. “To me, that was a giant red flag. I don’t know Zach Wilson, but that scares me a little bit. I know they were trying to help him and do whatever they could to get his mentals right ... coddle him a little bit. He has to play better.”

The Jets can’t give up on Wilson. They’ve invested too much in him. Maybe the light will come on by the end of this year.

But the clock is ticking. And the shadow of Josh Allen is looming.